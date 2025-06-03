CHANGE Environmental Selected as Top Global Business of the Year by IAOTB

CHANGE Environmental will be honored at the IAOTP's Annual Awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHANGE Environmental, environmental leadership and consulting company, was selected for Top Global Business for 2025 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) for its phenomenal results, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Businesses is an honor in itself; only a few members, businesses and programs in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities.CHANGE Environmental (CHANGE), founded by Dr. Tim McAuley, is a recognized global thought leader in the professional environmental consulting services industry. CHANGE is a Veteran Owned Business and a highly recognized and called upon multi-award winning and world renowned strategic environmental leadership and consulting company. They have achieved extreme success by offering our services focused on core values of transparency, professionalism, accountability, and efficiency. They have served hundreds of clients that continue to come back for their expertise and experience. Either established or new clients each have a common goal that is to work with CHANGE to establish a more comprehensive and robust approach to having their environmental, resiliency and sustainability issues resolved in a timely and effective manner while looking for long term solutions to be sustainable and compliant.Dr. McAuley is a leading authority and multi-award-winning environmental leader and recognized expert across various environmental disciplines. He is a highly respected and recognized expert in air quality and human health exposure and risk assessment. He has directed, managed, and consulted on numerous domestic and global environmental consulting and research studies, and has been invited to give several keynote speeches and has become a global resource for environmental forward thinking.Recently, Dr. McAuley has served on the prestigious Transportation Research Board, Committee on Transportation and Air Quality at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington, the American Chemical Society Committee on Environmental Initiatives, and the United States Environmental Protection Agency Scientific Advisory Board. In addition, he is also a peer elected member of several subcommittees at the National Academies in areas of aviation, transportation, air quality, indoor air quality, exposure assessment, and human health. He is also currently an elected member of the Indoor Environmental Standards Organization Research Committee, Vice Chair of Air & Waste Management Technical Advisory Committee, Air & Waste Management AB-1 Particulate Matter Committee, and Treasurer of the International Society for Exposure Science.Throughout the tenure of this program, it has received many awards and accolades. Dr. McAuley and Change Environmental will be awarded this December at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for its selection of Top Global Business.The President of the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Change Environmental for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Dr. McAuley and his influential business is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see him and celebrate his business’s accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. McAuley attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information or to connect with Dr. McAuley, please visit: https://www.changeenvironmental.com/ About IAOTBThe International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTB's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTB prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTB, please visit: www.iaotb.com

