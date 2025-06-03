DC Courts Staff Joins Sousa Middle School for Career Fair

On Monday, June 2, various DC Courts staff got to know the Sousa Middle School Cobras at their end-of-year career fair! DC Courts staff had a blast getting to know these young scholars and sharing the many awesome career paths available at DC Courts. Our staff wished them well this summer and for much success throughout the 2025/2026 school year!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.