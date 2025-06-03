Submit Release
DC Courts Staff Joins Sousa Middle School for Career Fair

 

On Monday, June 2, various DC Courts staff got to know the Sousa Middle School Cobras at their end-of-year career fair!

 

 

 

DC Courts staff had a blast getting to know these young scholars and sharing the many awesome career paths available at  DC Courts.  Our staff wished them well this summer and for much success throughout the 2025/2026 school year!

 

 

