New Unemployment System Now Live on Iowaworks.gov

Date: June 3, 2025

All Unemployment Activity Now Taking Place in One Central Location

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s new unemployment system is now live on iowaworks.gov, creating for the first time one centralized location for filing a claim, participating in reemployment activities, and ultimately finding new employment.

In addition to the job and recruitment tools that were previously available, claimants and employers can now use iowaworks.gov for all actions within the unemployment process. The new and modernized system replaces a previous system used for over half a century that required multiple websites and accounts to file for unemployment.

IWD has experienced a higher than normal volume of calls to its helpline, so claimants seeking assistance may experience longer wait times. However, IWD estimates that over 3,500 Iowans had successfully filed a claim in the new system as of noon on Tuesday.

In the weeks before launch, IWD provided resources to claimants and employers to prepare them for the new system, and many Iowans were able to file their regular claims last week before the beginning of a brief system downtime. However, any claimants who were unable to file before the downtime now can retroactively file a claim in the new system.

With this once-in-a-generation change, IWD expects that there to be a transition period as more and more Iowans become used to the new process. However, the agency is confident that the new system in IowaWORKS creates a much-improved experience that will result in better workforce outcomes.

Resources, instructions, and support options are below.

Benefits Support (Questions about Unemployment Claims)

Tax Support (Questions about Employer UI Tax Account)

Enhanced Security in Iowa WORKS

The consolidation of services on iowaworks.gov also means that enhanced security measures will be added to protect claimant and business information. All users of iowaworks.gov now will be required to use multi-factor authentication when logging into the website (verifying through a text message or email). For instructions, visit Using Multi-Factor Authentication on IowaWORKS.

