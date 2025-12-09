Second Quarter 2025 Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages Released
The second quarter 2025 Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) data has been released. This data is a census of jobs covered by unemployment insurance and is available for Iowa and the 99 counties by sector and subsector. The available data now covers the first quarter of 2022 through the second quarter of 2025.
To view the updated data visit the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages page.
