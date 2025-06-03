Momentive Appoints Craig Borkowski as New Chief Executive Officer

Craig Borkowski, Momentive CEO Momentive logo

NISKAYUNA, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentive Performance Materials (Momentive), a global high-performance silicones and specialty solutions company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Borkowski as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective June 16.“Craig Borkowski’s perspective, experience, and passion are what’s needed to continue meeting the needs and demands of our customers, while enhancing product performance and enabling Solutions for a Sustainable World™,” said YH Kim, Chairman of the Board. “As an alumnus of our Momentive team, Borkowski brings a strong track record of driving growth, collaboration and innovation that will propel this company forward.”Borkowski returns to Momentive as CEO following a decade-long relationship, having previously held multiple senior positions within the company. He joined Momentive in 2010 as Global Marketing Director for Electronic Materials and later relocated to Seoul, South Korea, where he led the Optical Materials Business as Global Optical Segment Leader. He was then promoted to Vice President of Global Electronic Materials, assuming responsibility for the Electronics Materials business worldwide. Before leaving Momentive in 2020, he returned to the United States and served as Chief Strategy Officer, overseeing the development of Momentive’s global corporate strategy.“I’m thrilled to rejoin the company at such a pivotal time,” said Borkowski. “With strong support from our parent company, KCC Corporation, we will drive innovation and digitization across all facets of our business. We remain deeply committed to our customers, fostering a culture of innovation, and investing in the development and empowerment of our employees. Together, we will continue to deliver on our vision of enabling Solutions for a Sustainable World™, creating long-term value for our stakeholders and the planet.”Borkowski brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Momentive, having held a variety of executive positions at Info-gel, LLC, Terra Sound, LLC, and Henkel. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Borkowski holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University and a Masters of Business Administration from Pepperdine Graziadio Business School.About MomentiveMomentive is a premier global advanced materials company with a cutting-edge focus on silicone and specialty products. We deliver technologies, solutions, and processes designed to propel our customer’s products forward—products that have a profound impact on everyday life from dawn to dusk, and from living rooms to outer space. With every innovation, Momentive aims to create a more sustainable future. Our vast product portfolio is made up of advanced silicone solutions that play an essential role in driving performance across a multitude of industries, including agriculture, automotive, aerospace, electronics, personal care, consumer products, building and construction, and more.Momentive Performance Materials Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of KCC Corporation, is one of the world’s largest producers of silicones and silicone derivatives. Additional information about Momentive and its products is available at momentive.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.