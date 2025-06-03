SB 1437 requires murder resentencing after substantial-evidence argument succeeds

In People v. Emanuel, the Supreme Court today holds that Senate Bill 1437, 2018 legislation that limited accomplice liability for murder, mandates eliminating a felony-murder conviction for a defendant who participated in a fatal robbery but whose accomplice was the killer. It’s one of those rare cases when an appellate court, reviewing the record in the light most favorable to the judgment, disagrees with a trial court factual determination.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.