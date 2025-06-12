ESALON SHARES INSIDER TIPS & CUSTOM SOLUTIONS FOR DEALING WITH HAIR LOSS

Discover Expert Tips from the Professionals at eSalon on Diet, Scalp Care, and Custom Treatments to Support Stronger, Fuller Hair.

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- El Segundo, CA - Hair thinning and hair loss affect many people for a variety of reasons—genetics, stress, hormonal shifts, or even the natural aging process. But here’s the good news: the hair care experts at eSalon are here to share some of their favorite ways to support stronger, fuller-looking hair in their latest blog, Expert Tips for Dealing with Hair Loss and Hair Thinning . To get a sneak peek at a few of the tips featured, read on.According to eSalon's team of experts, one of the most important factors in maintaining healthy hair is diet. A balanced diet rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals is essential for strong and healthy hair growth. Foods like salmon, eggs, and leafy greens are great sources of protein and nutrients that can help promote hair growth. Additionally, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water is crucial for maintaining healthy hair.In addition to eating a well-balanced diet, proper scalp care is also crucial for preventing hair thinning and hair loss. Try incorporating scalp massages and exfoliation into your self-care routine to give your hair an added boost. And, of course, the right shampoo can make a major impact on your healthy hair goals.“Your scalp is the foundation for healthy hair growth,” shares Emily Manatan, a Licensed Stylist and Product Developer at eSalon. “Make sure to focus your shampoo on the scalp and deeply massage to get that squeaky clean feel while setting the stage for healthy hair growth.”For those experiencing hair thinning and hair loss, eSalon’s experts recommend taking a unique-to-you approach with a custom routine. They understand that hair loss is not always a one-size-fits-all problem. Their new line of custom hair growth products is thoughtfully designed with science-backed ingredients to help deliver thicker, fuller-looking hair in just a few months.“Our hair care experts will recommend a routine of results-driven products designed to work together to achieve your exact hair growth goals,” shares Emily. “That’s the beauty of custom! It’s designed to fit you, not the other way around.”eSalon's professionals are dedicated to helping individuals feel their best by providing expert tips and personalized solutions for hair thinning and hair loss. For more insider advice, be sure to check out their latest blog, Expert Tips for Dealing with Hair Loss and Hair Thinning.And for more eSalon, check out eSalon.com and follow on social media @eSalon.###About eSalonLed by a team of licensed stylists, eSalon has everything you need to upgrade your at-home salon—including award-winning hair color, custom hair care, custom hair growth products, and salon-grade essentials. Every order is hand-packed in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 350k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped globally to date.Press Contact:pr@esalon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.