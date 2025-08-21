ESALON TREND REPORT: THE HOTTEST TRENDS IN HAIR COLOR, CARE, & STYLE

EL SEGUNDO , CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the year far from over, there’s still time for a bold beauty refresh. eSalon, the award-winning leader in personalized hair color and care, is spotlighting the top hair trends defining 2025. From customizable shades to game-changing ingredients, these trends emphasize quiet luxury, healthy-looking hair, and embracing your natural beauty.“2025’s hair trends are all about showing up as your best self, however that looks for you,” shares Ally Meadows, licensed stylist and eSalon Training and Education Manager. “No matter the final look, people want color, care, and style that they can really make their own. We’re seeing versatile hair colors, style trends with zero heat styling, and hair care that really focuses on growth and overall wellness.”So let’s take a sneak peek at their top picks for the hottest trends in hair right now:Mocha Mousse: Channeling the Pantone color of the year, Mocha Mousse is undoubtedly one of 2025’s shades to look out for. It’s a rich, warm brown with just a hint of coolness that perfectly complements the move towards understated luxury.Moody Auburn: So far this year, sultry red hair colors are taking the cake as some of the most sought-after shades.Glass Hair: Let’s be real—everyone wants that silky, reflective finish to their hair that has earned the name Glass Hair. When your hair has that ultra-glossy look, it exudes health and wellness.Natural Texture: Being yourself has never been more in style. Many people often assume that rocking your natural hair instantly implies curly hair—but it’s really about working with what you’ve got and loving the hair you have.Minoxidil: Minoxidil has long been a favorite ingredient in over-the-counter hair growth products but has only recently become a household name. eSalon recently launched a 2% Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment that is clinically proven to help regrow hair in as little as 90 days.Peptides: Peptides have been a popular skincare ingredient for years, mostly due to their anti-aging and skin-plumping attribute, but they may also have many benefits for the skin under your hair, like encouraging healthy hair growth. eSalon’s Densifying Scalp Serum uses a peptide called Biotin-GHK, which may help delay hair follicle aging, improve hair follicle structure, and prevent hair loss.To discover more about each trend and how to make it your own at home, please check out the entire trend report on the eSalon blog . And for more inspiration, be sure to follow @eSalon on social media.###About eSalonLed by a team of licensed stylists, eSalon has everything you need to upgrade your at-home salon—including award-winning hair color, custom hair care, custom hair growth products, and salon-grade essentials. Every order is hand-packed in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 350k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped globally to date.Press Contact:pr@esalon.com

