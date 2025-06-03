Longevity Leadership Conference Returns to Los Angeles: A Premier Gathering of Industry Innovators and Investors

Longevity Leadership Conference 2025 Longevity Leadership Conference Hosts About Healthspan Productions

Explore the intersection of science, medicine, investment, and business at the forefront of the longevity revolution.

We're observing the convergence of science, medicine, investment, and business catalyzing a new era in human health. The Longevity Leadership Conference is designed to harness this momentum.” — Elias Arjan, Founder and CEO, Healthspan Productions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthspan Productions , in partnership with Mission Matters Media , is proud to announce the return of the Longevity Leadership Conference, set to take place at the Verizon Innovation Lab in Playa Vista, California. This exclusive, event is designed for investors, medical professionals, and trailblazers driving the future of healthspan and human optimization.The conference offers a unique opportunity to engage with a curated community of industry leaders, including CEOs, founders, longevity physicians, investors, and cutting-edge technologists. Attendees will explore how scientific innovation is transforming human health and will have the chance to build invaluable connections with peers and potential collaborators. Our goal is to foster partnerships that will redefine healthspan and make extended vitality a reality for all."- Elias Arjan, Founder and CEO, Healthspan ProductionsEvent Highlights:Visionary Keynotes: Be inspired by luminaries like Dr. Darshan Shah, founder of NEXT|HEALTH, leading a rapidly expanding network of longevity clinics.Elite Medical Voices: Hear directly from top clinicians including:Dr. Sogol Ash – ConciergeMDDr. Anna Emanuel – Love.Life Los AngelesDr. Ryan Greene – Monarch Athletic ClubDr. Elliot Justin – Founder, FirmTechDr. Monica Jain – Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health​Dr. Nayan Patel - Founder, Auro WellnessTrailblazers in Longevity Innovation:Dr. Joseph Antoun – CEO, L-NutraCarol Ortega – Muisca Capital GroupThoryn Stephens – BRAIN.ONE​Dr. Nayan Patel - Founder, Auro WellnessJohn Funkhouser – Verizon Business GroupDr. Priyanka Mathur – MediPocket DocAIDave Whelan – Big4BioAmy Truong, MPH – Women in BioJomo Kenneth Starke – Techstars MentorAdam Kaufman – Baylor Scott & White HealthSarah Glicken – OsteoStrongNick Capozzi – SpliceVideoModerated & Hosted By:🎤 Elias Arjan – Healthspan Productions🎙️ Chirag Sagar & Adam Torres – Mission Matters MediaOnsite Healthspan Clinic:IV Therapy: Experience NAD+ IV therapy from Niagen PlusPEMF Therapy: Enjoy electromagnetic recovery sessions provided by Pulse PEMFExhibiting Brands:Audacious Nutrition – Offers KetoStart, a fast-acting, sugar-free ketone supplement providing immediate and sustained energy for those pursuing health optimization.VORG Supershake – Provides nutrient-rich, plant-based protein shakes designed to support overall wellness and vitality.MyFirmTech – Develops innovative wearable technology aimed at enhancing physical performance and recovery.Tru Niagen – A patented NAD+ supplement clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels by up to 150%, supporting cellular energy and healthy aging.Rockstar Blends – Creates superfood blends formulated to boost energy, focus, and overall well-being.Precision Bone Imaging – Specializes in advanced bone density scanning technology for early detection of osteoporosis and other bone-related conditions.Auro Wellness – Pioneers in transdermal glutathione delivery, Auro Wellness offers Glutaryl™, a patented antioxidant spray utilizing sub-nano technology to enhance cellular health, detoxification, and immune support.Exclusive Gift Bags. Each attendee will receive a premium gift bag featuring wellness innovations from:Tru Niagen – Clinically proven NAD+ supplement supporting cellular energy and healthy aging.Vivoo – An at-home urine test providing personalized insights on hydration, nutrition, and overall wellness through a user-friendly app.Audacious Nutrition – KetoStartsupplement delivering immediate and sustained energy through high-quality ketones and electrolytes.Magic Mind – A productivity drink combining nootropics, adaptogens, and vitamins to enhance focus, energy, and mental clarity.Silver Biotics – Features SilverSol Technology to support immune function and overall wellness with nano-silver solutions.SuperMouth – Dentist-curated oral care systems tailored for all ages, promoting optimal oral health through innovative products.Body iQ – Offers lightly sparkling functional beverages like Euphoria, Bliss, and Harmony, formulated with mood-enhancing and immune-supporting nutrients to promote mind-body wellness.About Healthspan Productions:Healthspan Productions collaborates with global leaders to produce groundbreaking media and events. We aim to inspire, educate, and empower individuals and communities to take control of their health, promoting longevity and quality of life across all ages.About Mission Matters Media:Mission Matters Media is a full-service media agency specializing in podcasts, publishing, social media, PR, advertising, and digital marketing. They have launched over 150 podcast shows, produced more than 6,000 episodes, and published 300+ authors. Their mission is to amplify stories that matter, providing a platform for entrepreneurs, executives, and experts to share their insights and experiences.For more information and to request an invitation, visit the Longevity Leadership Conference Ticket Page

