The Healthspan Summit Moves to West LA For An Immersive 3-Day Gathering on Science, Innovation, and Longevity

Innovating Healthspan - The 2025 Healthspan Summit The Healthspan Summit Is Moving to West LA Whats New at the 2025 Healthspan Summit Venue

Now in West LA, the 2025 Healthspan Summit expands with VIP access, top speakers, new zones, and more ways to engage in longevity innovation.

This summit is personal to me. After 30 years in health and performance, I created this summit to translate science into action and to inspire more people to live 100+ healthy, optimized years.” — Elias Arjan, Co-Founder & CEO, Healthspan Productions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Healthspan Summit, presented by Healthspan Productions, moves to West Los Angeles, October 3-5, 2025, as the leading event for innovation at the intersection of longevity science, preventative medicine, and performance optimization.Now in its third year, the Summit is expected to draw over 700 attendees for a dynamic three-day experience filled with expert-led programming, emerging technology, and actionable insights. From translational science to clinical practice and venture-backed innovation, the Healthspan Summit brings together the thinkers, builders, and practitioners shaping the next chapter of the $600 billion longevity market. Attendees can expect main stage keynotes, hands-on activations, exclusive product previews, and conversations that push the boundaries of human health and potential.Early-bird tickets are now available. Reserve your seat today. On October 3, the Summit opens with a Business of Longevity Day, a VIP and invite-only gathering focused on investment trends, clinical translation, and the technologies reshaping the future of healthspan. Designed for founders, physicians, investors, and strategic partners, the pre-conference event delivers early access to the people and platforms that are accelerating the momentum of the longevity market, and sets the tone for the weekend to follow.Featuring a keynote and book signing with Stephanie Venn-Watson whose No. 1 Amazon Best-Seller, The Longevity Nutrient , has been celebrated globally as she outlines the discovery of C15:0, Cellular Fragility Syndrome (the first nutritional deficiency syndrome found in 75 years).Also featured in the Friday program is Dr. Joseph Antoun, CEO of L-Nutra and a global thought-leader in longevity. In his keynote, Dr. Antoun will discuss an overview of the longevity landscape highlighting where the industry is going and how science, capital, and innovation are converging to redefine human healthspan.Following the stage program, VIP attendees will enjoy a VIP Expo, Reception and a Live Piano performance with celebrated cruise ship entertainer David C. Mutter AKA the “Improv Piano Man”. The Friday program is designed to connect industry leaders, clinicians, longevity founders, media, Healthspan Summit speakers, and brands in an intimate and fun setting.A Weekend of Insight, Application, and InnovationOn October 4-5, the full Healthspan Summit opens to all attendees with a two-part focus: translating science into practice and mapping the future of the $600 billion longevity market.Programming on the main stage includes three signature tracks:Science & Clinical Application: Clinical insights, protocols, and tools for providers optimizing human biology and performance.Investment, Innovation, and Industry: Longevity business, emerging tech, and market trends for founders, investors, and strategists.The Art of Healthspan: Philosophy, mindset, and meaning, exploring what it takes to live a long, fulfilled life.Hosted at a premium venue in Sawtelle, West Los Angeles, the Healthspan Summit features multiple stages, a VIP Lounge, onsite diagnostic testing and rooftop vitality activations.New this year is access to an interactive mobile app and virtual attendance powered by Accelevents. The app allows attendees to plan their experience, book meetings, explore exhibitor offerings, and connect with other attendees before, during, and after the event.With more than 700 attendees expected, including physicians, investors, founders, and advanced health consumers, the Healthspan Summit serves as both a pulse check and strategic catalyst for the growing field of longevity science and proactive healthcare.Exhibiting Brands Include:Silver Biotics: A wellness company rooted in science and driven by innovation. Powered by their patented SilverSol TechnologySuperMouth: Founded by a dentist, SuperMouth, aims to revolutionize oral care with safe, effective, and fun products for healthier, happier lives.Vitract: Gut Testing using genomic sequencing to identify bacterial groups and metabolites that contribute to your digestive, metabolic and brain health.Precision Bone Imaging: REMS by Echolight delivers accurate and safe screening for bone density and quality.About Healthspan Productions:Healthspan Productions collaborates with global leaders to produce groundbreaking media and events that inspire, educate, and empower communities to take control of their health. Our mission is to promote longevity and quality of life across all ages through preventive, personalized, and proven solutions.At the core of our work are live summits and conferences—such as the Healthspan Summit and Longevity Leadership Conference—that elevate awareness of evidence‑based longevity care. Through scientific rigor, expert speakers, and immersive experiences, we unite clinicians, researchers, innovators, and forward-thinkers to drive proactive, longevity-focused transformation.To stay updated on the latest news, follow Healthspan Productions on our social media accounts listed below.Note to editors: Media may apply for a Press Pass to secure complimentary access to the Healthspan Summit, including exclusive interviews with speakers, and full access to the Main stage, Expo hall, and VIP Lounge. Contact us to secure your media pass.

The 2025 Healthspan Summit - Science, Innovation & Community

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.