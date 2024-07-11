Healthspan Summit Reveals First Keynote Speakers and Brands for Immersive Event

The 2024 Healthspan Summit - How To Live 100 Healthy Years - Speakers Why Healthspan Matters The 2024 Healthspan Summit Venue - The UCLA South Bay Campus

Longevity leaders gather at the 2024 Healthspan Summit for two days of presentations, immersive experiences, and community building.

After the resounding success of our inaugural summit, our 2024 event features a stunning venue, more speakers, a larger audience, and activations that embody the principles of extending healthspan.” — Elias Arjan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second annual Healthspan Summit, set for October 5-6, 2024, brings together some of the most respected scientists, researchers, founders, thought leaders, and investors in the longevity field. Hosted at the UCLA South Bay Campus in Rancho Palos Verdes in California, the Summit will present the latest advancements and proven strategies for extending healthspan, aligning with increasing consumer interest in healthy aging and longevity.Elias Arjan, Founder of the Healthspan Summit, emphasized the transformative nature of the event: "After the resounding success of our inaugural summit, our 2024 event features a stunning venue, more speakers, a larger audience, and activations that embody the principles of extending healthspan.”The Summit will feature keynote speakers who are at the forefront of the longevity industry, including Dr. William Seeds, the world’s leading authority on peptides and cellular medicine, Aubrey De Grey, the pioneer of the modern longevity movement known for his concept of “Longevity Escape Velocity”, and Stephanie Venn-Watson, who led the team that discovered the first nutritional deficiency in 75 years. These speakers, along with many others, will share invaluable insights into the science of longevity and practical strategies for enhancing healthspan.De Grey said he’s really looking forward to coming to Los Angeles for the Healthspan Summit. “As a biomedical gerontologist, working to develop the next generation of longevity medicines, I’m always eager to exchange ideas with specialists in the things we can already do today to postpone late-life health issues, as well as to educate the public on what's coming and motivate them to stay healthy long enough to benefit from those future medicines,” he added.With a commitment to credibility, the Healthspan Summit carefully curates its partners, ensuring that all content is evidence-based and scientifically validated. “Our goal is to provide attendees with reliable and actionable health information that they can trust, set against the backdrop of one of California’s most beautiful locales,” added Arjan.Set in Rancho Palos Verdes looking over the Pacific Ocean, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in various outdoor activities, including nature breaks, ice baths, and other wellness and fitness practices designed to complement the educational components of the Summit.Dr. Seeds’ focus, for example, is on cellular health and how to maintain cellular efficiency. He said, he’s “looking forward to exposing people to a new world where all our answers to improving health focus on the knowledge of the cell."Attendees can also network with several cutting-edge brands such as PRUVN™ Research , title sponsor and leading research organization that validates wellness products and services through comprehensive clinical trials, rigorous testing, and thorough evaluation.Keynote speaker, Stephanie Venn-Watson, Co-Founder, CEO at Seraphina Therapeutics, will discuss the recently discovered nutritional C15:0 deficiency syndrome, called Cellular Fragility Syndrome . This is a big deal because nutritional deficiency syndromes (like vitamin C deficiency and scurvy, or vitamin D deficiency and rickets) are rarely discovered.Venn-Watson said she’s very excited for this gathering of such fantastic minds, who are impassioned to improve the healthspan of all. “The exciting scientific advancements in longevity, juxtaposed with the reality of declining lifespans make the conversations around longevity and healthspan more pertinent now than ever," she highlighted.Amid the learnings and education-filled two days, for those wanting to recharge and take a break, the " Conscious Health Oasis" will offer the perfect retreat to reset. The Oasis will feature the Los Angeles-based Neuro Wellness clinic, Conscious Health, providing vibroacoustic therapy, brain paint neurofeedback demos, EEG’s and other special guest sessions highlighting their innovative, evidence-based neurological, holistic health, and wellness offerings.This year’s Healthspan Summit not only aims to inform but to inspire attendees to integrate what they learn into their daily lives, contributing to a broader understanding and appreciation of what it means to live well for longer.For more information on speakers, participating brands and to purchase your ticket, please visit www.healthspanevents.com Note to editors:For more information, to request an interview, or to obtain high-resolution images, please contact: Healthspan Productions at connect@healthspanevents.com

Watch the video to learn more about the vision and the venue for the 2024 Healthspan Summit