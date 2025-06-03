Westminster Barracks / Multiple Charges (DUI Serious Bodily Injury) Update No,. 2

***Update No. 2 Tuesday June 3, 2025***

On June 2, 2025 the Vermont State Police in Westminster were notified that Diane E. Clementine (77) of Putney, died from her injuries sustained on May, 8, 2025, when she was struck by a motor vehicle while walking on the sidewalk on Main St. in the Town of Putney VT. Clementine died at the UMass Medical Center in Worcester, MA.

***Update No. 1, 1:21 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2025***

The pedestrian who was struck and facing life threatening injuries has been identified as Diane E. Clementine (77) of Putney, Vermont. The pedestrian who received minor injuries has been identified as Deborah Bozetarnik (68) of Putney, Vermont.

***Initial news release, 9:22 PM, Thursday, May 8, 2025***

CASE#: 25B1003193

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peter Romeo

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/08/2025 – 11:08 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Putney, VT

VIOLATION: D.U.I Drug – Serious Bodily Injury or Death Resulting, Gross Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Jason A. Ball

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alstead, NH

VICTIM: N/A

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Putney, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/08/2025 at approximately 11:08 AM, the Vermont State Police received multiple 911 calls regarding a pedestrian who was struck by a motor vehicle on Main Street in the Town of Putney. The investigation revealed that the vehicle left the roadway and struck two pedestrians who were walking on the sidewalk. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Jason A. Ball (23). Ball was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and for operating in a grossly negligent manner. One of the pedestrians sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition. The other pedestrian sustained minor injuries. Ball was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Ball was later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail. Ball issued a criminal citation to appear before the Windham County Superior Court on 05/09/2025 at 12:30 PM for the charges of D.U.I Drug – Serious Bodily Injury or Death Resulting and Gross Negligent Operation. The identity of the pedestrian is pending notification of family.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/09/2025 – 12:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division

LODGED – Yes

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: Included

