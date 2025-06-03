Submit Release
The Netherlands supports Radio Free Europe with donation of €3 million

NETHERLANDS, June 3 - News item | 03-06-2025 | 16:39

The Netherlands is donating €3 million to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/FL), a media organisation that brings independent factual news to regions where press freedom is under pressure or non-existent. This was announced today by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Caspar Veldkamp. With this donation the Netherlands hopes to enable RFE/RL to continue its vital work.

‘Radio Free Europe plays an important role in providing independent journalism, from Eastern Europe to Asia,’ says Mr Veldkamp. ‘It serves as a counterweight to Russian propaganda and disinformation, and promotes press freedom. With this donation the Netherlands hopes to promote press freedom and democratic values in the countries where RFE/RL works.’

RFE/RL has been experiencing financial problems since March, when the US government cut funding for the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) – the government agency that financed RFE/RL – with immediate effect. 

That same month, the Netherlands signed a statement initiated by Czechia underscoring the importance of RFE/RL and calling for the implementation of a long-term financial solution. RFE/RL has been headquartered in Prague since 1995, and Czechia is working hard to ensure the organisation’s future.

