Palmetto Moon to Celebrate Grand Opening at Silver Sands Premium Outlets on June 28

DESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon , the Southern lifestyle retailer, is bringing its laid-back charm and customer-favorite brands to the Florida panhandle at Silver Sands Premium Outlets with the official Grand Opening of its Destin location on Saturday, June 28, 2025. This marks Palmetto Moon’s fourth Florida store with even more on the horizon as the brand prepares to open its 50th store in Panama City Beach later this summer.The Grand Opening Celebration on June 28 will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Customers can enjoy giveaways, exciting in-store promotions, and shop the hottest brands. The first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler, and Palmetto Moon will keep the energy going with Spin-to-Win prizes every 30 minutes and hourly grand prize drawings, including a YETI Tundra Haul. The celebration continues into the afternoon with free sweet treats and giveaways from Local Boy Outfitters.To stay in the loop with event updates, countdowns, and sneak peeks, Palmetto Moon encourages the community to RSVP via the official Facebook Event Page As part of the celebration, Palmetto Moon is spotlighting its Palmetto Perks loyalty program. Shoppers who text PMOON49 to 578-277 will be entered to win 1,000 Perks Points (a $75 value)—with one lucky winner notified via phone on June 25. Loyalty members also receive exclusive offers and earn rewards with every in-store purchase.“We’ve been eagerly counting down the days to open in Destin as part of our exciting back-to-back store launches across the Florida Panhandle,” said Kelsi Gannon, Brand Manager at Palmetto Moon. “Destin is such a vibrant and energetic coastal community, and we’re proud to open our 49th store in a place that welcomes both loyal locals and visitors year-round. We can’t wait to connect with our new neighbors and invite everyone to join us on June 28 for a grand opening celebration full of fun and shopping.”Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, Palmetto Moon is known for its warm customer service, Southern hospitality, and handpicked selection of top brands. Shoppers will find a curated mix of lifestyle favorites including YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Stanley, Free People Movement, Southern Marsh, Old Row, Chubbies, and more—plus exclusive Florida Gators collegiate gear, locally inspired gifts, and seasonal home décor.Palmetto Moon now operates stores across eight Southeastern states: South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi. The Destin location joins Florida stores in Jacksonville, Daytona Beach, and Gainesville, with Panama City Beach slated to open later this summer.Palmetto Moon is hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Destin store and is looking for enthusiastic individuals who are passionate about customer service, community engagement, and creating memorable in-store experiences. Interested candidates can apply at palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew Follow Palmetto Moon on social media for more updates and Grand Opening content:Instagram: @palmettomoonFacebook: Palmetto MoonTikTok: @palmettomoononline

