Archer Names Brian Pauling as Managing Partner Amid Continued Growth

Brian Pauling, Archer Managing Partner

Brian Pauling, Archer Managing Partner

Veteran compliance strategist joins Archer’s leadership team to support expanding client needs across critical infrastructure sectors.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archer Energy Solutions LLC (Archer) is proud to announce the promotion of longtime collaborator and respected industry leader, Brian Pauling, to the role of Managing Partner and LLC Member, effective May 1, 2025.

Brian has been a trusted consultant at Archer since 2018, assisting clients throughout North America with regulatory compliance, risk management, and operational excellence initiatives. With over 30 years of leadership experience in the electric utility sector, including positions as Executive of Ethics and Corporate Compliance and Director of FERC Compliance at NV Energy, Brian contributes extensive knowledge and proven strategic capability to Archer’s leadership team.

In his new role, Brian will co-lead Archer’s operational and strategic growth initiatives, support national and Canadian utility clients, and drive the expansion of internal control and O&P program services across all critical infrastructure sectors.

“Brian has consistently set the standard for trusted advisorship, thoughtful leadership, and exceptional client service,” said Leonard Chamberlin, Managing Partner at Archer. “He’s been an integral part of the Archer family for years, and we’re thrilled to now welcome him as a full partner.”

A Certified Public Accountant and Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional, Brian has led award-winning corporate compliance programs, chaired national energy forums, and developed compliance strategies that regulators across the country have recognized as best practices. His leadership experience also includes serving as the President and CEO of 100 Black Men of America, where he enacted significant reforms that enhanced transparency, stakeholder engagement, and organizational performance.

“I’m honored and excited to step into this new role at Archer,” said Brian Pauling. “Archer’s mission to support critical infrastructure with integrity, insight, and real-world expertise aligns with everything I’ve worked toward throughout my career. I look forward to growing our impact alongside this exceptional team.”

Brian has a B.S. in Accounting from Hampton University and studied international policy and culture at Sophia University in Tokyo. He stays active in nonprofit leadership and continues to promote diversity, education, and ethics across sectors.

Please join us in welcoming Brian Pauling as Archer’s newest Managing Partner.

Stacy Bresler
Archer Energy Solutions, LLC
+1 503-789-5515
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Archer Names Brian Pauling as Managing Partner Amid Continued Growth

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Stacy Bresler
Archer Energy Solutions, LLC
+1 503-789-5515
Company/Organization
Archer Security Group, LLC
12042 SE Sunnyside Road #292
Clackamas, Oregon, 97015
United States
+1 503-789-5515
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Archer is a critical infrastructure protection services firm providing the highest grade security, compliance and operational consultants in the business. Our specialists are individually selected for their diverse skill sets, deep knowledge of their industry and respective regulations as well as their productivity, professionalism and integrity. Our roots go back to 2001, when our founding partners crossed paths at a large electric utility in the Pacific Northwest. At that time, cybersecurity was new to many in the energy sector and operational technology resilience was becoming more important than ever. Security and resilience were receiving increased attention from executive management, government officials, and other interested parties. Critical infrastructure and industrial security has matured greatly since then. Today Archer delivers unrivaled strategic and tactical advice in, but not limited to, cyber security, physical security, regulatory compliance, government affairs, witness preparation, disaster recovery, continuity of operations, emergency management, information technology, industrial controls systems, and training. Archer’s headquarters are in Portland, Oregon and our Canadian branch is based in Vancouver, BC.

About Archer

More From This Author
Archer Names Brian Pauling as Managing Partner Amid Continued Growth
Archer Announces Four New Managing Partners in Support of Continued Growth
Archer's Energy Security and Reliability Consulting Services Continues to Grow
View All Stories From This Author