Archer's Energy Security and Reliability Consulting Services Continues to Grow

Kim Moulton, Senior NERC Compliance Consultant

Archer Energy Solutions - Your NERC Compliance Support Team

Welcome Kim Moulton to the Archer Family

It’s such a privilege to be part of a company recognized for its highly qualified and knowledgeable professionals.”
— Kim Moulton

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archer Energy Solutions, LLC (Archer) hired Kim Moulton as a Senior Compliance Consultant to help support our client’s growing needs for expert consultation in electric sector regulatory compliance.

Moulton brings with her over 30 years of experience focused primarily on NERC and FERC strategic planning, project management, engineering, planning, and risk assessment of electrical transmission systems.

“It’s such a privilege to be part of a company recognized for its highly qualified and knowledgeable professionals,” said Moulton. She went on to add “I am eager to begin working as part of the Archer team to help unlock the benefits a strong risk and compliance program can bring to utilities in the energy sector.”

Prior to joining Archer, Kim was the compliance director and CCO of Vermont Electric Power Company (VELCO) where she was instrumental in developing a highly successful compliance program. Kim also holds a BSEE in Engineering from the University of Vermont and was a senior planning engineer at VELCO before taking on roles of increasing responsibility in compliance.

Stacy Bresler, Managing Partner of Archer, said “We’re very excited to have Kim on board. Her depth of experience, knowledge and compliance management capabilities will complement our growing team of highly skilled consultants.”

More information about Kim Moulton is available at the company’s Team Archer webpage at https://archerint.com/who-we-are/our-team-grid/

Stacy Bresler
Archer Security Group, LLC
+1 503-789-5515
