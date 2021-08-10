Archer Announces Four New Managing Partners in Support of Continued Growth

New Archer Energy Solution Partners

Paving the way to help critical infrastructure sectors meet security and resilience expectations

I’m excited to continue working with the Archer family as we approach pivotal moments in critical infrastructure resilience and security” — Nick Weber

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archer Energy Solutions, LLC (Archer) is pleased to welcome four new Managing Partners to the organization: Bryan Carr, Brent Castagnetto, Leonard Chamberlin, and Nick Weber. These new partners bring a diverse wealth of experience to help drive strategic direction and support for continuing Archer’s tradition of excellence. It is through this cohesive leadership focus that Archer’s security and resiliency solutions and services will flourish.

“We are extremely grateful to welcome our new partners,” said Steven Parker, Managing Partner of Archer. “Each one of them provides our organization with a unique background and perspective. We look forward to their expertise and guidance.”

Archer is continuing to build on its success, and this is one step in the process of a continued effort to meet the needs of both current and future clients. Security, compliance, and operational resilience is paramount for not only critical infrastructure entities but also for all business sectors. Archer is determined to bring to bear the expertise and business acumen to support these fundamental practices.

“I’ve enjoyed working with the Archer leadership since the company’s incorporation, initially as an auditor, subsequently as the head of security and compliance at a utility, and most recently as a contracted consultant,” said Nick Weber, new Managing Partner of Archer. “Those experiences made for an easy decision to join the ownership team when the opportunity arose. I’m excited to continue working with the Archer family as we approach pivotal moments in critical infrastructure resilience and security,” he added.

Bryan Carr brings over 12 years of utility, security, and compliance experience to the Archer management team, including serving as a Senior Consultant at Archer for the past 5 years where he supported utilities throughout North America in their compliance and security efforts. For 3 ½ years prior to Archer, Mr. Carr was a Senior Compliance Auditor at WECC, where he led and participated in hundreds of CIP audits and investigations. Bryan’s utility and security background extends back to 2009 at PacifiCorp, where for 3 ½ years he served as the CIP Program Manager for generation plants across 6 western states.

Brent Castagnetto was the Manager of Cyber Security Audits at the nation’s largest Regional Entity (WECC), playing an integral role in developing the CIP audit approach nationwide. Brent’s leadership was instrumental in driving significant changes to the Technical Feasibility Exception (TFE) process and the NERC Rules of Procedure (RoP). During his time at WECC, Mr. Castagnetto also served as co-chair of the Compliance Monitoring Functional Group (CMFG) and on several other committees.

Leonard Chamberlin brings over 23 years of experience in large-scale digital network engineering, industrial control system security, and professional consulting. Mr. Chamberlin previously served as an Energy Industry Analyst focusing on cyber security for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). In that role, Leonard served as technical lead for NERC CIP audits and investigations and substantially supported NIST in the development of the Cybersecurity Framework (CSF). Prior to his government service, Mr. Chamberlin worked at Entergy, responsible for all aspects of NERC CIP compliance of Entergy’s IP-based substation communications and EMS network.

Nick Weber is a recognized leader in physical and cyber security management. His broad experience in critical infrastructure security includes leading the Grant Public Utility District security and compliance departments, CIP auditor at WECC, serving the Energy sector through the US Department of Homeland Security, and leading infrastructure security assessment, Cavalry, and Army Reserve Cyber units as an Army officer. He has been recognized for his leadership with accolades such as the Security Systems News “20 Under 40 Award”, the Bronze Star Medal, and his current selection as the ASIS International Utilities Security Community Chair.

More information about our new Managing Partners is available at the company’s Team Archer webpage at https://archerint.com/who-we-are/our-team-grid/