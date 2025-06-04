Greenbelt, MD Bankruptcy Law Firm Names Winner of The $1,500 Uplifting Communities Scholarship

$1,500 Uplifting Communities Scholarship

GREENBELT, MD, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At The Law Office of Donald L. Bell, we place great importance on the value of higher education, knowing that it can open doors for financial stability and empowerment. In service of that ideal, we opened the Uplifting Communities Scholarship to help students who are passionate about uplifting underserved communities. After accepting applications for a six-month period, our firm is thrilled to announce that we have selected Jaydah Richard as the first student to win the $1,500 award.

Jaydah is finishing her freshman year of college at Howard University, where she is studying journalism. Throughout high school, Jaydah Richard used her voice to become an anti-discrimination advocate on campus, leading informative panels and educating faculty members about proactive measures against racial bias. Before graduating high school, Jaydah left a lasting mark on the school by establishing a club where minority students could feel safe and heard.

The Uplifting Communities Scholarship was established to further our firm’s mission of promoting financial stability and uplifting people in need. Anyone interested in applying must have a proven history of service to underserved communities through volunteerism and advocacy. We also require that applicants maintain a GPA of at least 2.7. To apply, interested students must submit a two-minute video essay detailing their positive impact to the community or highlighting a leader in their community.

We are now accepting scholarship applications for the Fall 2025 semester. The next deadline for the Uplifting Communities Scholarship falls on October 1, 2025. For further information, go to https://www.donaldbellaw.com/scholarship.

About The Law Office of Donald L. Bell

Our firm helps people dealing with bankruptcy and estate planning issues. Based in Greenbelt, Maryland, we represent clients in Prince George’s County, Montgomery County, and other surrounding towns.

If you have any questions about The Law Office of Donald L. Bell or the services we provide, you can view our website at https://www.donaldbellaw.com/. Call us at 301-614-0535 to arrange a consultation today.

