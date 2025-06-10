Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa Named Certified Autism Center™, Joins Greater Palm Springs Accessibility Initiative

By becoming a Certified Autism Center™, Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa contributes to Greater Palm Springs’ recognition as a Certified Autism Destination™

Achieving IBCCES certification reflects our commitment to creating an inclusive environment where individuals with autism and sensory sensitivities feel truly supported.” — Tim Pyne, general manager of Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa

INDIAN WELLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation to Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa at Indian Wells. To earn this credential, staff completed an autism-specific training and certification process to understand how to better communicate, assist, and welcome every guest that visits the resort. IBCCES also conducted an onsite review of Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa as part of the certification process to create sensory guides and provide additional recommendations to enhance accessibility.

“At Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, we believe travel has the power to spark growth, connection, and self-discovery. Achieving IBCCES certification reflects our commitment to creating an inclusive environment where individuals with autism and sensory sensitivities feel truly supported. By thoughtfully meeting their needs, we help open doors to new experiences, greater confidence, and lasting memories,” says Tim Pyne, general manager of Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa.

In addition to staff completing autism and sensory training, Renaissance Esmeralda also offers several other accommodations to support guests with diverse needs. All guestrooms include a mini refrigerator, ideal for storing special foods or snacks. The resort’s dining outlets and in-room dining service offer a variety of kid-friendly meals, as well as gluten-free and vegetarian options to accommodate dietary preferences.

In partnership with Variety – the Children’s Charity of the Desert, the resort offers sensory support bags upon request at check-in. These include noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, earplugs, and weighted toys to help create a more comfortable experience for guests who may benefit from them. Additionally, IBCCES sensory guides are available throughout the resort to help families navigate the property with confidence.

“Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa at Indian Wells’ designation as a Certified Autism Center™ proves their dedication and commitment to creating an environment where every person and family feels welcome,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “We look forward to seeing the continued impact this certification will have on both Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa and the Greater Palm Springs community.”

By becoming a CAC, Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa at Indian Wells plays a role in Greater Palm Springs' designation as a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD), which was initiated by Visit Greater Palm Springs to welcome more visitors to the area. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



###



About Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa at Indian Wells

The Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa at Indian Wells recently completed an exciting makeover of its 560 guest rooms, including 103 suites, to create one of the most breathtaking resort locations in the Coachella Valley. With some of the largest accommodations in the greater Palm Springs area, the mid-century modern-inspired design embraces the spirit of the desert and offers spontaneous discoveries at every turn. Set on 23 acres of lush Mediterranean-inspired grounds featuring gardens, waterfalls, and surrounding lakes, the property features a sandy beach pool with oversized cabanas and plenty of space to relax and roam. For more information about Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa at Indian Wells, please visit www.renhotels.com or the resort’s social media channels @renesmeralda.

About Renaissance Hotels

With over 160 hotels in more than 35 countries around the world, Renaissance Hotels has hit its stride with the strongest hotel portfolio in its history, doubling down on its commitment to design with dramatic renovations and dynamic global growth on the horizon. Around the world, Renaissance Hotels connects travelers to the spirit of the neighborhood through its unexpected design, entertaining evening bar rituals, and engaging Navigators, extending an open invitation to experience the unexpected both inside and out of the hotel. Stay connected with Renaissance Hotels on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter @RenHotels. Renaissance Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits, including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.