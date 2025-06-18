Courtyard by Marriott High Point Renews Autism & Sensory Training, Continues to Support High Point’s Inclusivity Efforts

Courtyard by Marriott High Point helps maintain High Point’s Certified Autism Destination™ status by renewing its CAC designation

This certification is a refresher that equips us with the knowledge necessary to best serve our guests.” — Amoy Lindo-Coleman, Courtyard by Marriott High Point's general manager

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) renews Courtyard by Marriott High Point’s designation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). Staff completed autism-specific training to equip them with an understanding of up-to-date best practices and skills to best welcome and accommodate every guest that visits the hotel, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

"We are excited that we are able to be a partner in this important initiative to serve our community, our guests, and visitors to the area. This certification is a refresher that equips us with the knowledge necessary to best serve our guests,” says Amoy Lindo-Coleman, Courtyard by Marriott High Point's general manager.

“IBCCES is proud to renew Courtyard by Marriott High Point’s designation as a Certified Autism Center™, highlighting their efforts to create an inclusive and welcoming stay for High Point visitors,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Renewing their certification shows Courtyard by Marriott High Point’s continual dedication to creating a space where every guest and visitor feels welcome.”

Since becoming a CAC, Courtyard by Marriott High Point now has sensory kits available.

By renewing their CAC designation, Courtyard by Marriott High Point continues to play a role in High Point, North Carolina's designation as a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD), which was initiated by Visit High Point to welcome more visitors to the area. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Courtyard by Marriott High Point is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities with real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Courtyard by Marriott High Point

Courtyard by Marriott High Point offers world-class hospitality with a Southern flair. Our comfortable accommodations are conveniently located minutes from dining, entertainment, and one-of-a-kind shopping experiences in High Point—the Home Furnishing Capital of the World. Enjoy family fun just minutes away at City Lake Water Park; explore High Point University, or catch some High Point Rockers Baseball. You’ll find our 24-hour fitness center an invigorating way to energize your day.

The moment you enter the Courtyard Highpoint, you’ll find our classic style and inviting indoor and outdoor spaces. Plus, all the trusted amenities you expect from Courtyard, like a made-to-order breakfast, Starbucks coffee, a full bar, comfortable workspaces, outdoor patio with firepit, free Wi-Fi, and a gym all on site.

Courtyard has more than 1,200 properties in more than 60 countries and is expanding into new locations every day, with new openings in Paris, Iceland, and Croatia and more locations in New York and San Francisco. No matter where your passion takes you, we’ll be there with you every step of the way with trusted associates, there to help you move forward. Plan your next visit at Courtyard.com.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.