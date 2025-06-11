Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs Renews Autism Training Through IBCCES, Continues Enhancing Community Accessibility

By renewing their CAC status, the organization strengthens the community’s growing accessibility efforts as part of the Certified Autism Destination™.

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs renews its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To renew the designation, at least 80% of guest-facing staff completed updated autism training to provide them with knowledge of best practices and skills to support and assist every child, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“We are incredibly proud to have the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs renewed as a Certified Autism Center™,” says Margaret Keung, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs. “This designation underscores our deep commitment to inclusion and the importance of ensuring every child—especially those with sensory sensitivities—feels a true sense of belonging at the club. Our staff is dedicated to creating a safe, welcoming, and inclusive space so that every child who walks through our doors feels supported, understood and valued.”

By renewing their CAC designation, the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs continues to play a role in the wider movement towards accessibility in the community, which has been enhanced by the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation initiated by Visit Greater Palm Springs to welcome more visitors to the area. The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

“IBCCES is thrilled to recertify the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs, renewing their Certified Autism Center™ designation,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “This certification is a testament to the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs’ desire to create a community and environment where every child feels welcome and included.”

In addition to having trained staff, the club also has a zen room available to help calm sensory-sensitive kids.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs

The Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs (BGCPS) has served local youth for more than 75 years by helping club members build confidence while learning important skills in a safe environment that deters them from dangerous situations through constructive alternatives that develop strong values and encourage good choices. BGCPS provides expansive programming that fosters leadership skills, financial literacy, academic success, career preparedness, and healthy habits, setting a firm foundation that guides these youth towards a positive path in life.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility, IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



