Formaspace Announces Strategic Lab Chair Partnership with Cramer

Formaspace features specialized Cramer chairs—Fusion, Helix, and Loop—at NeoCon 2025, showroom #11-124. Built for labs, cleanrooms, and technical spaces.

For project inquiries or to learn more about the partnership and view the full chair lineup, visit the Formaspace showroom at NeoCon 2025 (#11-124).

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formaspace is announcing a new strategic partnership with Cramer , a leading name in lab-grade seating. Starting today, Formaspace will offer three of Cramer’s most in-demand chairs—Fusion, Helix, and Loop—engineered to meet the demands of technical, lab, and industrial environments.These expertly engineered chairs will be prominently featured in the Formaspace showroom at NeoCon 2025 (11-124) and are also accessible through the CET library, allowing designers and specifiers to seamlessly include them in project plans alongside Formaspace’s lab furniture.“This partnership strengthens the combined value we can offer to clients working in sensitive, high-performance environments,” said Corey Hutchins, COO of Formaspace. “Pairing Cramer’s lab-grade, performance-driven seating with Formaspace’s robust, made-to-order workbenches creates a comprehensive solution for labs, technical spaces, and beyond.”“We’re excited to partner with Formaspace, a company that shares our commitment to quality, innovation, and performance in technical environments,” said Brian Edmonds, President of Cramer, LLC. “Our seating solutions are designed to meet the demands of modern labs and cleanrooms, and this collaboration allows us to extend that value through a partner who truly understands the needs of these spaces.”Meet the Collection:FusionCramer’s most versatile solution for extended use in technical and industrial settings. With r+™ Technology, a cleanroom rating of ISO Class 5, and superior ergonomic adjustability, Fusion supports complex tasks and long shifts without compromising on comfort or durability.HelixWith its patent-pending Frameless Back™, the Helix chair offers exceptional freedom of motion and seamless cleanability (ISO Class 4). Designed for healthcare, lab, and research environments, Helix blends comfort, flexibility, and sleek modern design.LoopA simple yet powerful seating solution. Loop combines chemical resistance, easy-clean surfaces, and impact-tolerant construction. It’s a smart fit for high-traffic areas, wet labs, and education labs where durability and budget-friendliness are key.Formaspace customers and specifiers can now explore these chairs directly via the lab chair page on Formaspace.com. For project inquiries or to learn more about the partnership and view the full chair lineup, visit the Formaspace showroom at NeoCon 2025 (#11-124) or view the NeoCon landing page here: formaspacecontract.com/resources/neocon-2025.About FormaspaceFormaspace designs and manufactures custom furniture for laboratory, technical, and industrial environments. All solutions are made-to-order and built in Austin, TX, with a focus on performance, flexibility, and innovation.About CramerWith decades of experience in seating design and engineering, Cramer is a pioneer in creating ergonomic, durable, and cleanroom-compliant chairs for mission-critical environments.

