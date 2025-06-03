Introducing Aaniie Payments: Streamlining Credit Card and ACH Processing for Home Care Agencies

Aaniie Payments provides an enhanced credit card and ACH payment solution embedded directly within the Aaniie home care software platform for improved cash flow.

With Aaniie Payments, our home care agencies can collect payments faster, reduce outstanding balances, and spend less time chasing invoices.” — Scott Zielski, Aaniie CEO

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aaniie, provider of the industry’s number one caregiver platform, announced today the launch of Aaniie Payments, an enhanced credit card and ACH payment solution directly within the Aaniie Care (formerly Smartcare Software) platform. This seamless merchant processing solution empowers home care agencies to offer more convenient payment options to their private pay clients, improving cash flow and reducing transaction fees.​

"With Aaniie Payments, our users can collect payments faster, reduce outstanding balances, and spend less time chasing invoices," said Scott Zielski, CEO of Aaniie. "We are going beyond simple merchant processing. This enhancement is all about giving providers more control over their financial operations while creating a smoother experience for the families they serve."

Uniquely developed in partnership with one of the world's largest payment processors, Aaniie Payments offers secure, real-time credit card and ACH processing with multi-layered encryption and user-friendly workflows. Providers get flexible, reliable tools for handling private pay — whether it’s a quarter or the entirety of their business — with lower fees and less hassle.

By taking advantage of integrated payments, outstanding balances shrink to near zero, cash flow improves, and providers can stay focused on growth instead of collections. Aaniie Payments can reduce the time it takes to receive payments from weeks to minutes. It’s another big step forward in Aaniie’s mission to simplify, streamline, and elevate care at every stage of life.

By integrating payment processing directly into its platforms, Aaniie continues to support providers in optimizing their workflows and improving financial performance.​

More information can be found at Aaniie.com.

About Aaniie​:

Aaniie is a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based software solutions designed to transform care services across the continuum of life — from childcare to senior care.

Aaniie’s all-in-one platform streamlines operations, enhances caregiver engagement, and elevates client and family satisfaction. By leveraging automation, advanced workflows, and innovative technologies like gamification, Aaniie addresses critical challenges in the care industry, including staffing and retention, while delivering superior user and client experiences.

Rated #1 for quality of support on independent software review site G2, Aaniie is committed to empowering care providers with the tools, knowledge, and customer support that drive efficiency and improve outcomes.

