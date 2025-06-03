N.C. Sentinel Landscape Committee to meet June 9

WHO/WHAT: The North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee will hold a meeting to hear committee member reports pertaining to Sentinel Landscape activities, a partner highlight on other Sentinel Landscape programs and any other Sentinel Landscape business. WHEN: Tuesday, June 9 1 p.m. WHERE: Hall of Fame Room, Agriculture Building 2 W. Edenton St., Raleigh. The public may also join in on the meeting via conference number 984-204-1487. The conference ID is 539 553 712, followed by the # key. Background information: North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee is a partnership focused on collaboration and coordination between farmers, foresters, conservationists and military installations. The partnership works to benefit and protect North Carolina’s agriculture and defense sectors.

