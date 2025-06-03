American Fidelity Names 2025 Teacher Fellowship Recipients

The 2024 class of the American Fidelity STEM Teacher Fellowship

Fifteen area STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) teachers have joined American Fidelity’s IT team for the summer as part of the AF Teacher Fellowship.

American Fidelity takes support to a whole new, higher level that I’ve never experienced as a teacher” — Brandi Bryan

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fifteen area STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) teachers have joined American Fidelity ’s IT team for the summer as part of the AF Teacher Fellowship . During the summer fellowship, the teachers earn a corporate salary, a $2,000 stipend for their classroom, networking opportunities and valuable skills to take back to their students to help them pursue STEM careers in the future.“American Fidelity takes support to a whole new, higher level that I’ve never experienced as a teacher,” said Metro Christian Academy teacher and 2024 fellow Brandi Bryan.During the two-month fellowship, the teachers work with different IT departments to understand their duties and workforce needs. The group also will attend IT events like the Company’s annual Tech Week, work on a group project with other teachers and attend AF’s National Sales Conference.The 2025 AF Teacher Fellows are:• Tevin Austin, Sr., Owasso Public Schools• Richard Boyd, Eastern Oklahoma County Technology Center• Ariane Brown, Owasso Public Schools• Jason Cook, Norman Public Schools• Celise Curry, Edmond Public Schools• Tabitha DaMetz, Tulsa Public Schools• Chris Dobbins, Lone Grove Public Schools• Kim Pruitt, Metro Christian Academy• Andrea Scaggs, Stillwater Public Schools• Nicole Serner, Perkins-Tryon Public Schools• Brian Stewart, Putnam City Public Schools• Kristen Terrell, Edmond Public Schools• Caitlin Trail, Epic Charter Schools• Catherine Wade, Putnam City Public Schools• Justin Warren, Prosper ISD“This is the greatest opportunity you could ever find as a classroom teacher because the kind of support system you get from this organization and the resources they provide you as a STEM teacher will actually help,” said Tulsa Public Schools teacher and 2024 fellow Abraham Kamara. “There are so many different jobs that I just want to push my students so that they can have the skills that they need for any of those jobs and be successful.”###About American Fidelity American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider and benefits administrator serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive, manufacturing and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2024, Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance 2024, Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2024 and Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents 2024 and Foundry’s Computerworld 2025 Best Places to Work in IT.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.