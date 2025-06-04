Nurenberg Paris Pledges $1,500 to Support Youth Development Through America SCORES Cleveland

Community members are invited to join their effort to support America SCORES Cleveland, the NP4CLE Charity of the Month for June 2025.

Their commitment to fostering healthy youth development and empowering students strengthens our local community and creates opportunities for residents throughout Northeast Ohio.” — Jeffrey Heller, Partner

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nurenberg Paris, a Cleveland-based personal injury law firm, is taking action to support youth development in the community. The firm invites the community to join their effort to support America SCORES Cleveland, the NP4CLE Charity of the Month for June 2025.

Community members can help generate funds for America SCORES Cleveland by sharing this initiative. For each new "Like" on Nurenberg Paris's Facebook page or "Follow" on Instagram between now and June 30, the firm will donate $5 to America SCORES Cleveland, up to $1,500 total. No financial contribution is needed from the public—simply sharing this story helps increase visibility for America SCORES Cleveland and creates meaningful impact for local youth.

How You Can Help Support America SCORES Cleveland:

• Visit and "Like": Facebook.com/NurenbergParis

• Follow: Instagram.com/nurenbergparis

America SCORES Cleveland employs an innovative three-part approach that teaches children how physical activity, creative expression, and teamwork contribute to a strong body, mind, and character. Through daily, team-based soccer and writing workshops, alongside annual community service projects, SCORES demonstrably improves fitness, literacy, and communication skills, while also empowering children to initiate change in their communities.

"We're proud to support America SCORES Cleveland through our NP4CLE Charity of the Month program," said Jeffrey M. Heller, partner at Nurenberg Paris. "Their commitment to fostering healthy youth development and empowering students strengthens our local community and creates opportunities for residents throughout Northeast Ohio."

America SCORES was initially established in 1994 in Washington D.C. It now serves over 15,000 students in various school districts, focusing on low-income, minority communities across several major U.S. cities and Vancouver, Canada. America SCORES Cleveland, previously known as Cleveland SCORES, began in spring 2004, serving 120 students in four elementary schools on the west side of inner-city Cleveland. Today, America SCORES Cleveland partners with sixteen K-8 Cleveland Metropolitan schools throughout the city, reaching over 1,500 students from first to twelfth grade, and also offers summer collaborations and an alumni program for high school students.

To learn more, visit https://americascorescleveland.org/.

About NP4CLE

The NP4CLE Charity of the Month Program is Nurenberg Paris's community investment initiative. Since 2011, the program has directed over $75,000 to Cleveland-area nonprofits by converting social media engagement into donations. Each month, a different local organization is featured, allowing community members to generate support without financial contribution. Past beneficiaries include organizations addressing youth development, transportation, volunteer services, and family homelessness in Northeast Ohio.

About Nurenberg Paris:

Nurenberg Paris has represented injured Ohioans since 1928. The firm's track record of success during the past nine decades means they're known as one of the top personal injury law firms in Ohio. The law firm has handled various cases and fought some of the largest and most powerful corporations, hospitals, manufacturers, and trucking and aviation companies on behalf of its clients. Nurenberg Paris is dedicated to promoting a culture of giving, and the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation has recognized them as regional leaders in community outreach and involvement. The shareholders serve in leadership roles for various professional, civic, and religious organizations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.nphm.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.