Greater efforts towards inclusion needed to combat intolerance and discrimination and build resilient societies, OSCE leaders say

VIENNA, 3 June 2025 – More inclusive policymaking is needed to promote tolerance and counter discrimination in the OSCE region, OSCE leaders said at a two-day meeting to discuss effective ways of building inclusive societies through dialogue and participation, 50 years after OSCE participating States reaffirmed the universality of human rights and committed to respect the freedom of thought, conscience, religion or belief for all.

Over 270 participants registered for the event, which brings together representatives of OSCE States, international organizations, and civil society to discuss the progress made and debate the steps still needed to develop comprehensive and inclusive approaches to combat intolerance and discrimination across the OSCE region and promote inclusion through intercultural, interfaith, and interethnic dialogue and co-operation.

“Increasing gender equality and the inclusion of youth, persons with disabilities, national minorities, and others who may be underrepresented in decision-making processes is essential to building more tolerant and resilient societies,” said Ambassador Vesa Häkkinen, Finland’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE and Chair of the Permanent Council. “Promoting inclusion is a cross-cutting priority for Finland’s OSCE Chairpersonship, as including everyone’s voices strengthens security and stability of our societies.”

Inclusion is both a powerful remedy and a preventive tool to address the root causes of intolerance and discrimination. The conference will begin by discussing the need for a greater understanding of the complexity of human identity and individual experiences of intolerance, discrimination, including their impact on victims. Participants will go on to consider the importance of interfaith, interreligious and intercultural dialogue and collaboration to increase tolerance and combat discrimination.

“By building trust, strengthening social bonds and developing lasting solutions, inclusive policymaking helps create open, peaceful and resilient societies,” said ODIHR Director Maria Telalian. “Political leaders across the OSCE too often disregard the need for more inclusivity. Further efforts are therefore needed to find innovative solutions that increase the participation of all communities in our society and combat the intolerance and hatred that can lead to greater polarisation.”

Participants will also discuss how interfaith, interreligious and intercultural dialogue can challenge stereotypes and combat disinformation, as well as the need for such dialogue itself to be inclusive. The discussion will also focus on means of increasing the participation of those who remain underrepresented in policymaking, above all women, youth, and people with disabilities, as well as how to ensure the inclusion and influence of minority communities.

These two days of in-depth discussions aim to equip states both with strategies and practical activities to take a comprehensive and inclusive approach to counter the growing intolerance across the OSCE area. At the same time, the solutions discussed will support policymakers, educators, civil society organizations in building coalitions and alliances that address the complex background and patterns of intolerance and find ways forward to foster inclusion throughout society.

All OSCE participating States have condemned intolerance and committed to combating discrimination and hate as integral to the OSCE concept of comprehensive security. They have also recognized the need to develop programmes to increase tolerance and raise public awareness of that intolerance and hatred are unacceptable and a risk to social cohesion and peace. ODIHR’s activities and resources to counter intolerance, discrimination and hate crime are available here.

Supplementary Human Dimension Meetings are a platform for the OSCE’s participating States and OSCE institutions, as well as international organizations and civil society, to exchange views and good practices in order to find common solutions for the challenges facing societies across the OSCE region. Today’s discussion is the third and final SHDM of 2025.