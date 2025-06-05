OSCE-supported conference in Montenegro tackles challenges of transnational drug crime

Transnational organized crime, specifically drug trafficking, remains a critical, shared threat that transcends national borders. It can only be effectively countered through co-ordinated, joint action grounded in international collaboration, sustained strategic commitment, and mutual trust.

This was emphasized at the opening of a three-day international conference “Connecting the Drugs: Challenges and Threats from Expanding Trans-Atlantic Collusion and Traffic in Drug Crime”, organized by the OSCE Mission to Montenegro and the Police Directorate of Montenegro, with support from the Embassy of the United States of America. The event is taking place from 4 to 6 June in Budva.

The conference brings together 70 regional law enforcement leaders, investigators, and prosecutors involved in organized crime investigations from countries of the Western Balkans region, Italy, Romania, Spain and the United States.

Opening the conference, acting director of the Police Directorate of Montenegro, Lazar Šćepanović, noted that the dominant criminal activity of high-risk organized crime groups from Montenegro continues to be cocaine smuggling at the international level, with these structures maintaining links to criminal groups across the Western Balkans. “Despite all the challenges, Montenegro has made significant progress in the fight against transnational organized crime and drug trafficking in the previous period, relying on strengthening police co-operation, adopting European standards, and intensive international co-ordination,” said director Šćepanović. He also emphasized that “the priority of the Montenegrin police will remain the strengthening and intensifying of international police co-operation”, which is one of the underlying themes of the conference.

Special State Prosecutor Vladimir Novović stated that he was proud that the Special State Prosecutor’s Office had developed relations and intensive co-operation with key international institutions. “Each of them, within their own jurisdiction, is dedicated to fighting this global problem,” said Special Prosecutor Novović. He further noted that this co-operation has already enabled the prosecution to achieve significant results, especially in terms of uncovering and prosecuting international drug trafficking rings.”

U.S. Ambassador Judy Rising Reinke highlighted that the fight against drug trafficking requires unwavering commitment, collaboration, innovation, and trust. “Montenegro has been an incredible partner in this fight, and their leadership in this regional event is testament to the effectiveness of the police and prosecutors who work tirelessly to dismantle criminal groups. The positive results are encouraging, but there is still so much more to be done. Thank you for joining us here today so that together we can degrade these criminal networks, protect our communities, and ensure a safer future,” said Ambassador Reinke.

Head of Mission Jan Haukaas stated that the OSCE’s regional presence and comprehensive mandate made it uniquely positioned to support cross-border co-operation. “The OSCE is well placed to facilitate trust among institutions, and promote holistic, cross-sectoral responses that address both the criminal, institutional, economic and societal risks posed by criminal networks. This conference can contribute to those efforts by bringing together law enforcement and prosecutorial institutions across Southeast Europe and beyond,” said Ambassador Haukaas.

This three-day conference provides a platform for participants to exchange regional and international expertise in combating drug crime, with a particular focus on emerging collusion between South East Europe and Latin American criminal organizations. It also explores challenges and threats criminal collaboration poses to the region and the rest of Europe. The event brings together representatives from leading international, regional, and national law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, with presentations by UNODC, INTERPOL, EUROPOL, EUDA, DEA and the FBI, among others. The conference also includes an in-depth expert presentation by the Vigilance Project on Latin American drug cartels and the threats they represent for Europe, including Southeast Europe.