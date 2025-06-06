OSCE strengthens regional law enforcement collaboration in Central Asia

The OSCE Secretariat, together with the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, convened the 2025 Regional Meeting of Heads of Law Enforcement and Security Co-operation Departments (HoLEDs) on 4 and 5 June in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The event brought together senior law enforcement officials from all five Central Asian OSCE field operations, alongside key international partners and stakeholders. The two-day event provided a vital platform for dialogue and co-ordination on shared security challenges including illicit drug trafficking, the misuse of small arms and light weapons, and the advancement of community policing initiatives aimed at enhancing security and resilience across the region.

In her opening remarks, Tatiana Turcan, deputy Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, emphasized the value of regional dialogue in strengthening security co-operation and sharing best practices. She added “it’s also an opportunity to exchange professional experiences and to discuss challenges in the region.”

“This forum plays a crucial role in enhancing the co-ordination between the TNTD/Strategic Police Matters Unit, the OSCE Central Asia field operations, and our wider network of international partners, ” added Umberto Severini, Head of the Strategic Police Matters Unit at the OSCE Transnational Threats Department.

A field visit to a Mobile Police Reception (MPR) unit – part of Tajikistan’s police reform efforts supported by the OSCE – offered a practical look at how community-oriented approaches are being implemented on the ground. Training sessions featured exchanges on project successes and challenges, as well as contributions from key international partners such as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Central Asia Drug Action Programme, 7th Phase (CADAP 7).

By fostering dialogue and operational collaboration, the Regional Meeting reinforced the OSCE’s collective contribution to strengthening law enforcement capacity, stability and community security across Central Asia.