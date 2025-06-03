OSCE workshop in Uzbekistan supports development of national competency framework and training strategy on cybercrime and electronic evidence

The OSCE Transnational Threats Department, in co-operation with the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, held a workshop in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on 29 and 30 May to support the country in developing a national competency framework and training strategy on cybercrime and electronic evidence.

The workshop brought together 20 senior representatives from key law enforcement and criminal justice institutions, including the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Law Enforcement Academy, Higher School of Judges, Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and State Security Service.

“As the digital landscape continues to evolve, our approach to the training and education of law enforcement and criminal justice professionals must evolve with it,” said Antti Karttunen, Head of OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan. ”Sustained capacity-building requires a long-term strategic vision and strong partnerships, both nationally and internationally.”

Participants worked on defining core competencies and skills required for investigating and prosecuting cybercrime, and handling electronic evidence, which are going to be included in a training competency framework. The proposed framework will then guide the creation of a training strategy aimed at building long-term national capacity in this field, including role-specific training programmes.

“With the growing importance of digital technologies, establishing an effective and sustainable training on cybercrime and electronic evidence is essential for upholding justice and the rule of law,” said Rebecca Dovergne, Head of Economic Affairs and Press at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Tashkent.

The workshop built on a regional event on the same topic held in Tashkent in December 2024 and is part of the second phase of the OSCE’s regional capacity-building project on combating cybercrime in Central Asia. The project, launched in September 2024, is funded by Germany and the United States.