SwellSpace Joins Paylocity Marketplace to Elevate Benefits Communication for HR Teams

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwellSpace , a provider of custom HR and employee benefits websites that give employees, dependents, and candidates access to HR and benefit information away from the office, is proud to announce it has joined the Paylocity Marketplace as a preferred technology provider. This partnership brings SwellSpace's intuitive and dynamic solutions to Paylocity's expansive network of workforce professionals, helping organizations streamline benefits communication, enhance engagement, and maximize program utilization.Paylocity, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and spend management software, enables companies to streamline workforce management and optimize HR functions. With the addition of SwellSpace to its Marketplace, Paylocity customers now have access to an innovative solution that transforms how benefits information is shared across their entire workforce ecosystem, making it more accessible, engaging, and impactful.“HR teams today are tasked with delivering clear and compelling benefits information to employees while navigating an increasingly complex workforce landscape,” said Jessica Brewer , CEO and Cofounder at SwellSpace. “By joining the Paylocity Marketplace, we’re making it easier for HR teams to create a benefits experience that resonates with employees and supports engagement year-round, all without any additional support from IT.”SwellSpace allows HR teams to build visually compelling benefits websites that complement internal systems without requiring additional passwords or VPN access, so employees and their families can access vital benefits information anytime, anywhere. With SwellSpace, Paylocity customers can:• Enhance Employee Engagement: Create a modern benefits experience that educates and informs employees and their families.• Increase Benefits Utilization: Make benefits easier to understand and access, leading to higher participation rates.• Reduce HR Workload: Provide a centralized, self-service hub for employees, minimizing redundant questions and administrative burden.• Support Recruitment & Retention: Showcase comprehensive benefits packages to prospective hires, reinforcing an organization’s commitment to employee well-being.With SwellSpace’s integration into the Paylocity Marketplace, HR teams now have a powerful tool that streamlines benefits communication so employees fully understand and take advantage of the benefits available to them.For more information about SwellSpace and its benefits communication solution, visit www.swellspace.us . To explore Paylocity’s Marketplace and the range of solutions available, visit www.paylocity.com About SwellSpaceSwellSpace delivers custom HR and employee benefits websites designed to help businesses of any size enhance HR and benefits communication. By providing an intuitive platform that eliminates the need for passwords or outdated intranet systems, SwellSpace ensures that employees, their dependents, and candidates have easy access to clear, engaging, and visually compelling benefits information. SwellSpace empowers organizations to improve benefits utilization, boost engagement, and enhance talent retention. Learn more at www.swellspace.us

