CMS Appoints Razan Jawabreh as Head of Business Development to Drive Global Growth Strategy

DUBAI, DUABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMS announces the appointment of Razan Jawabreh as Head of Business Development , reinforcing its commitment to accelerating strategic partnerships and expanding its global footprint.Ms. Razan brings a wealth of experience in financial services and fintech, with a focus on driving global expansion and high-impact partnerships. Her career has spanned key roles in business development, client relationship management, and strategic partnerships, where she successfully led global growth initiatives and built strong networks within the trading and investment ecosystem.Prior to joining CMS, Razan served as Sales Director at Daman Markets and held key business development roles at CFI, where she led market expansion efforts, forged strategic partnerships, and drove significant revenue growth. She played an active role in growing and mentoring high-performing teams and contributed to the implementation of technology solutions that enhanced both team efficiency and client experience.“I’m excited to join CMS as it executes on a bold and forward-looking growth strategy,” said Ms. Jawabreh. “The company is well-positioned to expand its global presence, and I look forward to leading strategic partnerships, scaling operations in key markets, and creating lasting value for our clients and stakeholders.”“Razan’s appointment marks an important step as we accelerate our global expansion and broaden our strategic partnerships,” said Mr. Nidal Abdel Hadi, CEO of CMS Financial. “Her proven leadership and deep understanding of diverse markets will be instrumental in driving our growth agenda forward.”CMS consists of a collection of independently stand-alone licensed entities, including CMS Financial LLC, licensed and regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) of the UAE under Category 1 and Category 5, and CMS Prime Ltd., licensed by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius, along with other international entities. These companies operate under a cohesive ownership and strategic management framework.With over 21 years of experience in the global trading industry, CMS offers a wide range of brokerage and trading solutions across global markets. Known for its advanced technology, robust infrastructure, and client-first approach, CMS continues to set new standards in the financial services sector.For more information, please contact:CMS Communications Department📧 Email: info@cmsfinancial.ae🌐 Website: www.cmsfinancial.ae 📧 Email: info@cmsprime.com🌐 Website: www.cmsprime.com

