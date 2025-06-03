Austria’s Tyrolpath Leads Europe with First Clinical Adoption of Techcyte’s SureView™

Tyrolpath launches Europe’s first SureView™ installation, combining AI, imaging, and automation for high-volume cervical cytology.

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techcyte, leader in AI-powered digital pathology, announced today the first European clinical implementation of its Techcyte SureView™ cervical cytology solution at Tyrolpath, one of the largest private pathology laboratories in Austria. In partnership with BD, Techcyte’s exclusive global distributor for Techcyte SureView™, this milestone marks a significant advancement in the digital transformation of cervical cancer screening in Europe.Tyrolpath, located in Zams, Austria, processes hundreds of thousands of Pap smears annually. To manage this volume, and lay the foundation for future diagnostic applications, Tyrolpath acquired the Pramana Spectral HT-4 scanner — the only open, multipurpose whole slide imaging system to offer smart, inline, volumetric scanning, providing high-throughput capacity, redundancy, and the flexibility to support multiple indications. The lab has integrated Techcyte’s SureView™ platform alongside BD’s SurePath™ liquid-based cytology, creating an automated, end-to-end cervical cancer screening workflow from sample collection through digital review.“We are thrilled to see Tyrolpath leading the way in Europe,” said Ben Cahoon, Chief Executive Officer of Techcyte. “Dr. Obrist and his team are pioneers in adopting new technologies to advance patient care, and we are proud to support their vision with our AI-driven solutions.”Dr. Peter Obrist, owner of Tyrolpath and a key opinion leader in cytology, remarked, “SureView™ brings a new level of confidence to cervical screening. The combination of BD SurePath™ preparation, Pramana’s high-quality imaging, and Techcyte’s AI analysis enables us to maintain the highest diagnostic standards while preparing for the future of digital pathology.”Sandra Knöthig, Product Manager Women’sHealth & Cancer C&EE from BD added, “This collaboration marks an important step in the evolution of cervical cancer screening. Our partnership with Techcyte and Tyrolpath demonstrates how innovation can be scaled to meet the needs of high-volume laboratories while laying the groundwork for broader diagnostic applications.”This implementation reflects a growing interest across Europe in modernizing cytology workflows through integrated, digital solutions. As partners explore the broader potential of AI and automation in laboratory diagnostics, this collaboration serves as an example of how technology and expertise can come together to support the evolving needs of clinical practice.

