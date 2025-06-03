TDY Rentals Launches App to Help Displaced USAID and State Department Employees Optimize Their Government Per Diem

TDY Rentals App TDY Rentals

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TDY Rentals today announced a new mobile-ready application created specifically for federal employees who are being repatriated on short notice. The platform consolidates per diem allowance calculation , compliant commercial housing selection, digital contracting, and turnkey furnishing into one intuitive workflow that can be completed on a smartphone or computer in just a few minutes.A recent wave of USAID layoffs and State Department staffing reductions has left hundreds of families returning to the United States with limited time to organize living arrangements. Traditional booking sites rarely address government regulations and often force employees to leave allowance dollars on the table or pay out-of-pocket expenses. TDY Rentals solves these pain points by presenting a transparent allowance calculator the moment the app opens, automatically translating Home Service Transfer Allowance (HSTA) data into daily, monthly, and total spending power."USAID personnel are landing back in the U.S. with two suitcases and an allowance they might not fully understand," said Stephen Buchanan, Founder of TDY Rentals. "We built this app so they can secure compliant lodging and/or furnishings and track every single HSTA dollar before their jet lag even wears off."After checking their allowance, users can browse a catalog of fully vetted commercial lodging options (apartments, houses, townhomes, etc) within GSA and State Department per diem allotments. Each listing displays full cost transparency, eliminating the paperwork and back‑and‑forth that typically slows government bookings. Once a property is selected, the guest can book their stay electronically, without printers or scanners. A curated furniture rental marketplace then recommends packages that match the user’s remaining allowance. With a quick approval swipe, the furnishings are scheduled for delivery and tracked in‑app, and tenants confirm receipt when they move in. On a monthly basis, users are delivered an all-in-one receipt in the federal format required for reimbursement.The TDY Rentals app is available worldwide at tdyrentalsapp.com . For those who are not relocating, a referral program is in place to support peers and colleagues who are.About TDY RentalsTDY Rentals is a veteran-owned and operated company that provides compliant, commercial lodging and brand new furniture rentals for federal employees, contractors, and military personnel on temporary duty in the United States. Founded in 2019, TDY Rentals combines advanced technology and deep knowledge of federal regulations to streamline every stage of relocation, from allowance calculation to move‑out.

