Elder-Well Adult Day Program to Open in Santa Monica - Summer 2025

Delivering Compassionate Daytime Care for Aging Adults - including those with Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and Other Care Needs; Now Accepting Enrollments

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caregivers of older adults in need of daytime respite support will soon be able to take advantage of Elder-Well Adult Day Program, a new center opening in the summer of 2025 in Santa Monica, California. The Elder-Well center will provide engaging, community-based programs in a welcoming, supportive group setting for aging adults. Whether they’re seeking meaningful social connection, enriching wellness activities, or personalized support for cognitive and physical care needs, Elder-Well offers a vibrant daytime environment designed to meet the unique needs of each individual.“Caregivers give so much of themselves every single day—but they deserve care and support too,” says Mary Anne Roberto, Owner and CEO of Elder-Well Adult Day Program in Santa Monica. “Elder-Well was created to be a lifeline—a place where families can feel confident that their loved one is engaged, safe, and genuinely cared for, while caregivers take a much-needed moment to recharge. We’ve walked this journey ourselves, and we’re here to walk it with others.”Caregivers—who are often family members or friends—of people with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias find that it can be rewarding, but is also quite demanding. The Elder-Well program offers a safe, supportive, and enriching environment for participants, while providing a much-needed resource for families in the Santa Monica area seeking quality daytime care for their loved ones.The mission of the Elder-Well Adult Day Program is to enrich the lives of seniors through social engagement, cognitive activities, and compassionate care, all in a welcoming and safe environment designed to promote their well-being and independence. The Enrichment and Activity Center will offer participants a full schedule of activities, as well as a range of specialized services to enrich their lives, including:• Engaging daily activities that support cognitive function and physical wellness.• Specialized curriculum.• Meaningful social connections for seniors needing extra support and companionship during the day.• Nutritious meals and snacks tailored to dietary needs.• Personalized care and support for those with memory loss.• Caregiver resources and support programs.According to the CDC, approximately 80% of adults with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias receive care in their homes. Of their caregivers, says the CDC, approximately 1 in 3 (30%) is 65 or older, while about one-quarter are a “sandwich generation” (meaning that they care for both an aging parent and at least one child under 18).Elder-Well is scheduled to open in summer 2025 in Santa Monica. Families, healthcare professionals, and community members are invited to schedule a visit to learn more about how Elder-Well can support the needs of their loved ones. The all-new center is located at 1529 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403 and is now accepting new enrollments.For more information or to schedule a tour, contact:Mary Anne Roberto, owner and CEO Elder-Well Adult Day Program in Santa MonicaPhone: (310) 310-8313Email: maryanne@elderwelladultday.comWebsite: www.elderwelladultday.com/california/santamonica About Mary Anne Roberto:Mary Anne Roberto is a passionate advocate for individuals experiencing cognitive changes and the caregivers who support them. As a Dementia Care Specialist (C.D.S.), RCFE, CNA, and Certified Positive Approach to Care Consultant, she has dedicated her career to raising awareness about dementia and empowering caregivers with the tools, resources, and compassion needed to navigate daily challenges.Mary Anne is the Owner and CEO of Elder-Well Adult Day Program in Santa Monica, California—a dementia-friendly enrichment and activity center providing non-medical, supportive care for older adults. She is also the co-founder of Always Home Connected, an e-commerce platform offering dementia-friendly products, and The Memory Connection, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on delivering resources and support to caregivers, particularly those facing financial hardship or caring for loved ones in underserved communities.About Elder-Well Adult Day Program:Elder-Wellis a leading provider of non-medical adult day services, offering a safe, engaging, and compassionate environment for older adults in need of socialization, cognitive stimulation, and daytime care. Elder-Well is committed to enhancing the lives of seniors and supporting family caregivers.Note to media: press assets are available here.

