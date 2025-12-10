INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION 'THE ART OF BANKSY WITHOUT LIMITS' MAKES ITS SAN DIEGO DEBUT JANUARY 30

Tickets Go On Sale December 11

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the heels of its remarkable success across North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia — captivating more than 3 million visitors — the acclaimed exhibition The Art of Banksy Without Limits will make its San Diego debut at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Activity Center on January 30, 2026. Art enthusiasts across Southern California will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the provocative world of the British street artist through a comprehensive and educational exhibition featuring 200 pieces of art celebrating Banksy's works. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, December 11 at 9 a.m. For tickets and more information, visit www.artofbanksyus.com The Art of Banksy Without Limits includes more than 200 artworks, alongside certified originals, prints, photographs, lithographs, sculptures, murals, exclusive video mapping installations, and more. The Del Mar exhibition will also feature an infinity room and a hologram installation, offering visitors an unprecedented glimpse into Banksy's artistry."The Art of Banksy Without Limits is not merely an exhibition but a showcase with a philosophy, as Banksy seeks to provoke, shock, and even unsettle society," said Sorina Burlacu, the exhibition's producer. "He achieves this with humor and poetry. Banksy possesses the unique ability to express truths that many hesitate to voice. In today's world, sincerity, empathy, and compassion are more crucial than ever. Banksy's art unites people and ideas, conveying values that can transform the world for the better. Through The Art of Banksy Without Limits, our mission is to present the essence of Banksy's art and disseminate his powerful message globally.”Recognized as one of the most influential and discussed artists of our era, Banksy's appeal is undeniable. The exhibition also includes meticulously reproduced pieces using his signature stencil technique, as well as a mural installation crafted by a renowned creative team, authentically bringing the essence of street art into an indoor setting. A unique installation will feature a room dedicated to Ukraine, showcasing Banksy's interventions in areas affected by the conflict with Russia.In addition to its previous exhibitions in Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Seattle, and now San Diego, future U.S. dates for The Art of Banksy Without Limits will be announced.Event DetailsDel Mar Fairgrounds Activity Center2260 Jimmy Durante BlvdDel Mar, CA 92014Hours:• Monday - Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.• Friday - Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.• Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.Ticket prices range from $28-$34; and, senior, student, group, youth, and military discounts are available.Follow The Art of Banksy Without Limits on Instagram and Facebook About The Art of Banksy Without LimitsThe exhibition showcases 200 artworks, including certified originals, prints, photographs, sculptures, digital installations, murals, and more, created by the internationally renowned and anonymous artist Banksy. Some works are reproduced using his stencil technique specifically for the exhibition, while a video documentary offers visitors insights into his life and work.About eventSFounded in 2000 and led by Sorina Burlacu, eventS is a European event organizing company specializing in live entertainment, combining strategic planning with innovative approaches. More information: events.ro.About Muse Marketing and EntertainmentEstablished by a globally experienced team with over 25 years in the industry, Muse specializes in exhibitions, live, and family entertainment with numerous projects across Europe, the USA, South America, and Asia Pacific.

