INTERNATIONAL EXHIBITION 'THE ART OF BANKSY WITHOUT LIMITS' MAKES ITS SAN DIEGO DEBUT JANUARY 30
Tickets Go On Sale December 11
Press assets are available here.
The Art of Banksy Without Limits includes more than 200 artworks, alongside certified originals, prints, photographs, lithographs, sculptures, murals, exclusive video mapping installations, and more. The Del Mar exhibition will also feature an infinity room and a hologram installation, offering visitors an unprecedented glimpse into Banksy's artistry.
"The Art of Banksy Without Limits is not merely an exhibition but a showcase with a philosophy, as Banksy seeks to provoke, shock, and even unsettle society," said Sorina Burlacu, the exhibition's producer. "He achieves this with humor and poetry. Banksy possesses the unique ability to express truths that many hesitate to voice. In today's world, sincerity, empathy, and compassion are more crucial than ever. Banksy's art unites people and ideas, conveying values that can transform the world for the better. Through The Art of Banksy Without Limits, our mission is to present the essence of Banksy's art and disseminate his powerful message globally.”
Recognized as one of the most influential and discussed artists of our era, Banksy's appeal is undeniable. The exhibition also includes meticulously reproduced pieces using his signature stencil technique, as well as a mural installation crafted by a renowned creative team, authentically bringing the essence of street art into an indoor setting. A unique installation will feature a room dedicated to Ukraine, showcasing Banksy's interventions in areas affected by the conflict with Russia.
In addition to its previous exhibitions in Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Seattle, and now San Diego, future U.S. dates for The Art of Banksy Without Limits will be announced.
Event Details
Del Mar Fairgrounds Activity Center
2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd
Del Mar, CA 92014
www.artofbanksyus.com
Hours:
• Monday - Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
• Friday - Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
• Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Ticket prices range from $28-$34; and, senior, student, group, youth, and military discounts are available.
Follow The Art of Banksy Without Limits on Instagram and Facebook.
About The Art of Banksy Without Limits
The exhibition showcases 200 artworks, including certified originals, prints, photographs, sculptures, digital installations, murals, and more, created by the internationally renowned and anonymous artist Banksy. Some works are reproduced using his stencil technique specifically for the exhibition, while a video documentary offers visitors insights into his life and work.
About eventS
Founded in 2000 and led by Sorina Burlacu, eventS is a European event organizing company specializing in live entertainment, combining strategic planning with innovative approaches. More information: events.ro.
About Muse Marketing and Entertainment
Established by a globally experienced team with over 25 years in the industry, Muse specializes in exhibitions, live, and family entertainment with numerous projects across Europe, the USA, South America, and Asia Pacific.
John Tellem
Tellem Grody PR
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.