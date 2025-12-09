FOREVER K-POP: A CELEBRATION CONCERT NORTH AMERICAN TOUR BEGINS MARCH 2026

Tickets On Sale January 2026

K-pop’s worldwide popularity is truly staggering. Creativity, passion, community -- all of that energy has inspired us to craft a concert event that captures the joy and spectacle fans crave.” — Justin Sudds, executive producer at Right Angle Entertainment.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right Angle Entertainment and Maple Tree Entertainment today announced the ultimate K-Pop fan night out with a brand-new concert experience set to burst onto stages around North America beginning in March 2026. Inspired by the worldwide K-Pop phenomenon and recent smash-hit film KPop Demon Hunters, Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert ( www.ForeverKpopLive.com ) brings a next-level, fan-forward tribute experience and high-octane production featuring today’s biggest K-Pop hits to life on stage in a cinematic spectacle unlike anything audiences have seen in a tribute concert before. A tour schedule including scores of North American and international cities will be announced in the coming weeks with a presale waitlist now open, and tickets going on-sale to the general public in January 2026.“K-pop’s worldwide popularity is truly staggering. Its creativity, its passion, its community — all of that energy has inspired us to craft a concert event that captures the joy and spectacle fans crave,” says Justin Sudds, executive producer at Right Angle Entertainment. “We’ve built this show for the fans who live for K-pop, dance practice videos, fancams, music video premieres, and the electrifying sensation of seeing their favorite songs performed onstage.”From the creators and producers of Ninja Kids Infinite Possibilities: Live!, Jay Shetty: Love Rules, The Life and Music of George Michael, and The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert promises a euphoric night powered by breathtaking vocals, razor-sharp choreography, and the unmistakable pulse of the global K-pop wave. Every musical number becomes a sensory event — a whirlwind of light, movement, and sound that transports audiences straight to a stadium in Seoul. Fan experiences elevate the night even further, with lobby dance takeovers, selfie zones, and branded backdrops, exclusive photocards, and jumbo-screen shoutouts. “The result is a massive dance-powered party for tweens, teens, families, and superfans alike,” says Dean Elliott, Executive Creative Director at Maple Tree Entertainment.K-pop’s global momentum shows no signs of slowing. According to Forbes, in just six months K-pop acts generated $228 million in ticket sales across 1.6 million fans. Now, with Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert, audiences everywhere can feel the rush of the genre’s signature sound and spectacle — live, loud, and up close.For more information and special offers, visit www.ForeverKpopLive.com and follow@ForeverKpopLive on Instagram and TikTok ; #foreverkpoplive.For booking inquiries, contact Jordan Meisles (JCM@WMEAgency.com) and Kevin Horton (KH@WMEAgency.com) at WME.ABOUT RIGHT ANGLE ENTERTAINMENT (Producers)Right Angle Entertainment (RAE) specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical, digital, and concert events. RAE’s proud roster includes: “Wheel of Fortune Live!,” Hasbro’s “Clue: A Walking Mystery” immersive experience, “The Price is Right LIVE!,” “The Masked Singer National Tour Live!,” “Jay Shetty Love Rules – World Tour,” “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” “The Psychology of Serial Killers,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” and London’s close-up magic show “The Magician’s Table” among many others. www.rightangleentertainment.com ABOUT MAPLE TREE ENTERTAINMENT (Producers)Operating in both the U.S. and the UK, Maple Tree Entertainment specializes in putting together unique live shows, primarily in theatres/concert halls worldwide. These include the multi-award winning The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Neighbours - The Celebration Tour, Hollyoaks - The 30th Anniversary Tour, Buddy - The Musical, The Psychology of Serial Killers, The Young Ones - Live In Conversation, The Life & Music of George Michael, An Evening with Richard Dreyfuss and Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience. https://www.mapletreeentertainment.com

