Top Growth Driver In The Food Safety Testing Market 2025: The Impact Of Convenience And Processed Foods On Food Safety

The Business Research Company's Food Safety Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food safety testing market has seen robust growth in recent years. From a valuation of $25.56 billion in 2024, it's set to reach $28.04 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. This growth in the historic period is largely attributed to heightened consumer awareness of food safety concerns, strict government regulations and compliance standards, increase in foodborne illnesses and outbreaks, the globalization of the food supply chain and imports, a heightened focus on quality assurance and risk management, along with increasing concerns about chemical and contaminant residues in food.

What Does The Future Hold For The Food Safety Testing Market?

The food safety testing market is set to see rapid expansion in the coming years. By 2029, it is expected to grow to $42.23 billion at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.8%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the adoption of rapid and high-throughput testing technologies, an emphasis on blockchain and traceability for food safety assurance, research and development in next-generation testing platforms, expansion of testing services in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer markets, increasing demand for genetic testing in food authentication, and the growing importance of environmental monitoring in food production. Major trends expected during the forecast period include blockchain and digital traceability, next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning in data analysis, rapid and point-of-use testing kits, allergen and gluten testing, and remote sensing and spectroscopy.

How Is The Demand For Processed And Convenience Foods Driving The Food Safety Testing Market?

The rising demand for convenience and processed food is expected to be a key growth driver for the food safety testing market. As economies in developing nations grow, income levels are increasing, leading to a surge in demand for processed and convenience foods. Food safety testing plays a crucial role in the processed food industry, ensuring the quality of packaged food.

Who Are The Key Players In The Food Safety Testing Market?

Major industry players operating in the food safety testing market include SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas SA, ALS Limited, TÜV SÜD AG, AsureQuality Limited, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Food Safety Testing Market?

Major companies in the sector are strategically investing in the development of food safety testing technologies. For instance, SwissDeCode aims to use its new funding to speed up the development of its rapid on-site food testing and certification platform, BEAMitup. In October 2024, US-based biotechnology and life sciences company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, launched the iCAP MX Series ICP-MS. This new product includes two models for trace element analysis in various fields, including environmental, food, and industrial research labs.

How Is The Food Safety Testing Market Segmented?

The food safety testing market covered in this report is segmented into contaminants, technology, and application. The categories within these segments include:

- Contaminants: Pathogens, Pesticides, Genetically Modified Organisms GMOs, Toxins, Other Containments

- Technology: Traditional, Rapid

- Application: Meat, Poultry, And Seafood Products, Dairy And Dairy Products, Processed Food, Beverages, Cereals And Grains.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Food Safety Testing Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the food safety testing market, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

