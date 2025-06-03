Introducing Obyte City: A Community Space to Find Neighbors and Earn Rewards

Obyte City: A Community Space to Find Neighbors and Earn Rewards

TRIESEN, LIECHTENSTEIN, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Obyte proudly unveils Obyte City , a cypherpunk-inspired digital space designed to strengthen connections within its ecosystem through collaboration, interaction, and shared incentives. At its core, Obyte City invites community members to claim plots of land in a vast virtual grid, where proximity to other plots unlocks cooperative rewards and fosters direct peer-to-peer engagement. These encounters aren’t just transactional — they’re the foundation for a stronger, more autonomous network of users working together Built entirely on the Obyte DAG and powered by immutable Autonomous Agents, Obyte City operates without centralized control. Its rules are hard-coded and cannot be changed, even by the developers, ensuring that every interaction is transparent, uncensorable, and reliable. Only a limited set of parameters can be adjusted through on-chain governance, where decisions rest with the plot owners themselves. Its code is open-source, available on GitHub.Rewards in Obyte CityPurchasing a plot assigns it random coordinates in the City (horizontal and vertical coordinates range from 0 to 1,000,000), and if it lands close enough to another unbuilt plot, both owners become eligible to receive houses and two new plots each as rewards. They must work together to claim this initial reward by connecting via Discord or Telegram.Then, those new plots can become neighbors with other existing ones as well, triggering further cycles of collaboration and gain. Plots that remain unbuilt can still attract future neighbors or be relinquished at any time for a refund of the original price in CITY tokens, minus the burned fee.Building a house not only grants a permanent presence in the City but also enables owners to register unique shortcodes, which may later serve as human-readable wallet addresses. These shortcodes can be traded with other house owners, adding a layer of value exchange. Users can also earn rewards through referrals — when a new participant buys a plot via their link, the referrer benefits from increased odds of becoming a neighbor.Over time, established neighbors receive follow-up bonuses that must be claimed together via Telegram or Discord, just as the initial reward, reinforcing long-term connection. Meanwhile, the mayor of the City shapes the City’s layout by placing special houses that form its streets and avenues. These houses can’t have shortcodes, and their content can highlight notable people, ideas, or even links to other platforms and sites. The mayor is elected through community governance.CITY Token Initial SaleThe CITY token is the native currency of Obyte City and is required to buy plots, except during the limited initial sale period from June 3 to June 30, 2025. During this sale, users can purchase plots directly with GBYTE at a fixed exchange rate of 1 GBYTE ($5.1) = 1,000 CITY. Each plot costs 1,000 CITY (equal to 1 GBYTE in the presale). To buy CITY in the initial sale, buyers of plots send an additional 0.1 GBYTE per plot, which grants them 100 liquid CITY tokens.CITY is also minted as rewards when users become neighbors and through follow-up incentives, while plot purchase fees are burned, offsetting emissions and making the token potentially deflationary. The initial token supply is zero. CITY is created and destroyed based on user activity, maintaining a dynamic balance that could tilt deflationary if many users exit plots early. After the sale ends, CITY can only be obtained from other users or on decentralized exchanges like Oswap.io.All GBYTE collected during the sale will fund future development of user interfaces, analytics, and community tools in the Obyte ecosystem. To participate, users must connect their Telegram or Discord accounts to their Obyte address through a simple in-wallet chatbot attestation process.Obyte City invites explorers, builders, and community-minded pioneers to claim their place, connect with neighbors, and help shape a living, evolving digital space—one plot at a time.About ObyteObyte is a distributed DAG-based cryptocurrency network dedicated to pioneering the next frontier of decentralization and individual autonomy. Founded in 2016, Obyte has emerged as a trailblazer in the realm of distributed ledger technologies, driven by a steadfast commitment to innovation and ideological principles that assert individual freedoms.

