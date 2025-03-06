Obyte Welcomes CariPower Candidacy as a New Order Provider

CariPower, a renewable energy company in Barbados, is now an Order Provider candidate on Obyte, a DAG based cryptocurrency platform. Users are invited to vote.

VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Obyte , a leading decentralized ledger technology platform, welcomes a new candidate for Order Provider (OP): CariPower who recently announced their candidacy . This is a company that specializes in renewable energy solutions and aims to contribute to the Obyte ecosystem by leveraging its expertise in sustainable infrastructure.CariPower is committed to developing renewable energy projects that empower communities and businesses to transition toward greener alternatives. Over the past three years, its team has designed integrated agri-voltaic farming systems that generate and store renewable energy while supporting local food production in Barbados. This dual-purpose approach reduces energy costs for low-income households and promotes economic resilience within local communities.Beyond energy production, CariPower integrates cutting-edge technologies to optimize energy management. Their focus on transparency, efficiency, and circular economic models aligns with Obyte’s principles of trust automation and decentralized solutions. The company envisions leveraging Obyte’s infrastructure to enable secure, verifiable peer-to-peer energy markets, ensuring lower and more equitable energy costs while promoting environmental sustainability.By utilizing Obyte’s automated smart contracts and decentralized ledger, both projects can operate with enhanced efficiency, eliminating traditional financing inefficiencies. Through security tokens and fractional ownership models, CariPower seeks to create new investment opportunities for individuals and businesses, fostering financial inclusivity.CariPower’s co-founder, Luc Chase, has been an advocate of Obyte since 2017. He brings over 30 years of experience in business systems design across various sectors, including finance and government. This deep expertise in both technology and real-world applications makes CariPower a strong candidate for an OP role, reinforcing Obyte’s network with reliable and mission-driven participation.The Role of Order Providers in ObyteSince Obyte’s major network upgrade in November 2024, the selection of Order Providers has been fully decentralized, allowing community members to vote for candidates who meet specific criteria. Transactions posted by OPs play a crucial role in ordering of transactions within Obyte’s DAG-based architecture. However, unlike miners or “validators” in blockchain networks, OPs don’t have control over transaction approval or censorship. Their primary function is to maintain a consistent transaction order to prevent double-spending, ensuring smooth network operation.Currently, Obyte maintains a set of 12 OPs, with on-chain community votes determining their selection. The ideal OPs are well-known and trusted entities with a strong presence in the ecosystem. While OPs don’t have significant power over the network, their continued participation is necessary for maintaining order and stability. The on-chain governance system allows users to vote with their GBYTE holdings (without spending them) through the user-friendly Obyte Governance site, ensuring a democratic and transparent selection process.Why the Obyte Team Recommends Voting for CariPowerAt present, CariPower has secured over 6,632 GBYTEs in vote weight, yet some other OPs with higher vote weight remain inactive. To ensure an active and engaged Order Provider set, the Obyte team recommends that community members vote for CariPower (OP address XY6JXVBITD4EKY3DFT27XS65D2M3FJ5V), as this brand is prepared to contribute consistently to the network’s transaction ordering process.Obyte users can cast their votes for CariPower’s OP candidacy in less than a minute, strengthening both the network’s decentralization and the innovative intersection of renewable energy and decentralized ledger technology.About ObyteObyte is a distributed DAG-based cryptocurrency network, dedicated to pioneering the next frontier of decentralization and individual autonomy. Founded in 2016, Obyte has emerged as a trailblazer in the realm of distributed ledger technologies, driven by a steadfast commitment to innovation and ideological principles that assert individual freedoms.About CariPowerCariPower creates low-maintenance renewable energy solutions, enabling communities and businesses to adopt sustainable energy practices. By integrating agri-voltaics, it supports local food production while reducing electricity costs for low-income families—benefiting farmers, communities, and the environment through a self-sustaining, efficient energy and agriculture model.

