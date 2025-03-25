CariPower Becomes First Order Provider Chosen by Obyte’s Decentralized Governance

CariPower becomes the first Order Provider chosen by Obyte’s governance introduced in November 2024. Obyte is a fully decentralized DAG-based crypto network.

VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Obyte , a leading decentralized ledger platform, has just seen the selection of CariPower as the first-ever Order Provider (OP) fully elected by the community through on-chain governance. This milestone follows Obyte’s major governance upgrade in November 2024, which enabled a fully decentralized selection process for OPs.CariPower, a company specializing in renewable energy solutions, put forward its candidacy in early March 2025 and secured widespread support from the Obyte community with over 31,130 GBYTE in on-chain votes. The company integrates innovative agri-voltaic farming systems that generate and store renewable energy while supporting local food production in Barbados, benefiting food and energy security on the island. Their commitment to sustainability, transparency, and decentralized technology aligns with Obyte’s vision of trust automation and community-driven governance.CariPower’s co-founder, Luc Chase, has been an advocate of Obyte since 2017 and brings over 30 years of experience in business systems design across multiple industries, including finance and government. His expertise in technology, decentralization, and energy solutions makes CariPower an excellent choice for the OP role, ensuring that their participation in Obyte’s network is both technically competent and mission-driven. By becoming an OP, CariPower aims to explore how Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) can integrate with renewable energy infrastructure, particularly in peer-to-peer energy markets that enable secure and verifiable transactions. Order Providers play a crucial role in Obyte’s DAG-based architecture by ensuring transaction ordering while maintaining decentralization. Unlike blockchain “validators” or miners, OPs don’t control transaction approvals and aren’t able to censor transactions even if they collude. Their role is limited to periodic submission of their own transactions, which are used for ordering all other transactions and resolving double-spend attempts. With CariPower’s election, Obyte reinforces its decentralized approach, proving that network participants—not a central authority—determine its future.The Obyte network currently maintains a set of 12 OPs, and community votes dictate who holds these roles. By selecting OPs through on-chain governance, Obyte eliminates central influence and ensures a trustless approach to maintaining network integrity.Obyte’s On-Chain Governance: A New Era of Decentralized Decision-MakingThe election of CariPower (OP address XY6JXVBITD4EKY3DFT27XS65D2M3FJ5V) marks the success of Obyte’s new on-chain governance model, introduced in its November 2024 upgrade. This system allows community members to vote for OP candidates using their GBYTE holdings without spending them, ensuring a fair and transparent selection process. Users can access the Obyte Governance website to vote on OPs and other critical network parameters.Participation in governance is open to all GBYTE holders, reinforcing Obyte’s commitment to a truly open and decentralized network. With no central authority controlling the OP selection, the community holds full decision-making power over the network’s operational integrity and future direction. The governance system also ensures that OPs remain active participants, as inactive OPs can be replaced through community voting.Beyond OP selection, Obyte’s governance model enables users to vote on other network features, such as transaction fees and security mechanisms, ensuring that the system adapts dynamically to community needs. Users can propose changes and participate in discussions before voting, creating a robust decision-making framework that prioritizes transparency and openness.CariPower’s selection represents more than just a governance milestone—it establishes them as an active contributor to Obyte’s vision of a decentralized, sustainable, and community-driven ecosystem. As an Order Provider, CariPower will help maintain network efficiency while demonstrating how decentralized finance and renewable energy can work together to create real-world impact.About ObyteObyte is a distributed DAG-based cryptocurrency network, dedicated to pioneering the next frontier of decentralization and individual autonomy. Founded in 2016, Obyte has emerged as a trailblazer in the realm of distributed ledger technologies, driven by a steadfast commitment to innovation and ideological principles that assert individual freedoms.About CariPowerCariPower creates low-maintenance renewable energy solutions, enabling communities and businesses to adopt sustainable energy practices. By integrating agri-voltaics, it supports local food production while reducing electricity costs for low-income families—benefiting farmers, communities, and the environment through a self-sustaining, efficient energy and agriculture model.

