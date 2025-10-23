Singapore’s first AI-powered brand consultant: BrandsBuilder.ai Selected to Showcase at Tech in Asia Indonesia 2025

BrandsBuilder: Singapore’s first AI-powered brand consultant BrandsBuilder.ai Selected to Showcase at Tech in Asia Conference Indonesia 2025

SINGAPORE, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BrandsBuilder.ai by Creativeans, Singapore’s first AI-powered brand consultant that integrates strategy, design, and analysis, is showcasing at Tech in Asia Conference Indonesia 2025 on October 22–23 at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place. Selected as one of a limited number of Singapore startups to exhibit at Startup Factory. BrandsBuilder.ai is exhibiting to connect with founders, marketers, and investors, demonstrate how AI streamlines brand building, and explore regional partnerships. Attendees can see live demonstrations at Booth SF-10.

Designed for marketing and brand teams, and also tailored for startups and SMEs for its ease of use and affordability, BrandsBuilder.ai integrates the brand-building process, from brand audit and brand analysis to identity development and rollout, within a single platform. The software turns internal inputs, customer insights, and competitor data into actionable recommendations, while automated workflows and AI-assisted tools help teams produce on-brand assets faster and more consistently.

“Brand building should move at the speed of business,” said Cindy, Brand Strategist, BrandsBuilder.ai. “By bringing audit, analysis, and activation into one place, BrandsBuilder.ai functions like an operating system for future of branding, intelligent, streamlined, and ready to scale.”

At the showcase, BrandsBuilder.ai highlights:

Brand Audit: Capture organization data, conduct an Internal Review, gather Customer Insights, and document Competitor Analysis in one structured workflow.

Brand Analysis: Compare internal inputs against external market and customer signals to surface strengths, gaps, and what customers want, turning raw data into clear, decision-ready insights.

Brand Recommendation: Translate findings into practical guidance on positioning and next steps, enabling teams to move from analysis to action with confidence.

AI Content & Consistency: Generate core brand strategy assets, including brand archetype, brand ladder, brand values, brand personality, brand essence, and positioning statement, to keep messaging coherent and aligned across teams.

“As brands grow, keeping every execution on-brand becomes complex,” Kimming Yap, Managing Director of Creativeans, added. “BrandsBuilder.ai keeps strategy, design, and delivery aligned so teams can move from insight to execution without losing coherence.”

Availability at the Event

BrandsBuilder.ai is conducting scheduled demos and free brand analysis at Booth SF-10.

About BrandsBuilder.ai

BrandsBuilder.ai is an AI-powered brand consultant that integrates the brand-building process, from brand audit and analysis to identity, touchpoints, and rollout, in one platform. The solution delivers data-driven insights, automated workflows, and AI-assisted analysis to help teams build stronger, more consistent brands, faster. Learn more at https://brandsbuilder.ai/

About Creativeans

Creativeans is an award-winning brand and design consultancy with offices in Singapore, Milan, and Jakarta. Established in 2012, Creativeans has built a reputation for building brands that matter, helping businesses make a meaningful impact through strategic branding and design innovation. Guided by proprietary methodologies such as BrandBuilder® and EDIT Design Thinking®, Creativeans provides solutions across branding, business design, UI/UX design, packaging design, communication design, and sustainability design.

