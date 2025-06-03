Cyviz to Highlight Channel-First Strategy and Advanced AV Solutions at InfoComm 2025

Microsoft Innovation Hub | Cyviz Technology Chris Lewis | Cyviz, EVP North America

We’re excited to demonstrate how our channel-first approach enables AV integrators and consultants to scale recurring revenue streams with confidence.” — Chris Lewis | Cyviz EVP North America.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyviz, a global leader in advanced visualization and collaboration solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in InfoComm 2025, the premier event for AV professionals, taking place in Orlando, Florida, from June 11–13, 2025.Located at booth #3269, Cyviz will spotlight its expanded channel-first partner program and showcase cutting-edge AV technologies designed to empower integrators and consultants in delivering high-impact collaboration environments.Key Highlights at InfoComm 2025Expanded Channel Partner ProgramCyviz will unveil its enhanced partner program, purpose-built for AV integrators and consultants. This initiative is designed to help partners scale their businesses through a recurring revenue model, backed by Cyviz’ robust technology stack and dedicated channel support. The program reflects Cyviz’ commitment to a channel-first strategy, offering partners the tools, training, and resources needed to succeed in today’s evolving AV landscape.Support for Microsoft Teams Rooms Certified DevicesCyviz solutions are fully compatible with all Microsoft Teams Rooms certified device partners, including HP Poly, Logitech, Lenovo, and Shure.Next-Generation Collaboration SolutionsAttendees will experience Cyviz’ latest innovations for high-performance collaboration spaces, including corporate environments, innovation centers, and mission-critical command and control rooms.Cyviz Core Technology DemonstrationsLive demos will feature Cyviz’ configurable AV room control software, remote AV hardware management via a new SaaS cloud platform, Monitoring & Management SaaS for IoT devices, dynamic multi-windowing video processing, and seamless integration with Microsoft Teams Rooms.“We’re excited to demonstrate how our channel-first approach enables AV integrators and consultants to scale recurring revenue streams with confidence,” said Chris Lewis, Cyviz EVP North America.“Our investment in Cyviz Core Technology and partner enablement reflects our commitment to delivering differentiated solutions for high-impact collaboration.”A Growing Ecosystem of Strategic PartnershipsCyviz continues strengthening its presence in the U.S. and globally through a growing ecosystem of strategic partnerships with leading technology providers, including Microsoft, Accenture , and IBM.Most recently, Cyviz joined forces with IBM and Cloud Range to enhance cybersecurity across U.S. higher education institutions as part of the IBM Cyber Campus initiative.Through this collaboration, Cyviz technology powers immersive, real-world cyberattack simulations, helping close the cybersecurity skills gap by preparing students for the demands of modern cybersecurity roles.“By enabling immersive, advanced learning environments, we’re helping institutions and organizations prepare the next generation of cybersecurity professionals”, said Chris Lewis.This growing ecosystem of strategic partnerships reinforces Cyviz’ ability to support enterprise clients, public institutions, and technology partners alike, scaling impact through a focused and partner-first approach.Contact for Channel InquiriesFor more information about Cyviz’ participation at InfoComm 2025 or to learn more about the partner program, please contact:Tim DeLaere, Director of Channel Sales: 📧 Tim.Delaere@cyviz.comChris Lewis, EVP North America: 📧 chris.lewis@cyviz.comPeter Stewart, EVP Global Alliances and Strategy: 📧 peter.stewart@cyviz.com🌐 Visit us at http://www.cyviz.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.