Cyviz Awarded NOK 16 Million Defense Contract in Europe

Cyviz wins NOK 16M contract to deliver and upgrade a mission-critical Command & Control environment for a defence organisation in Central Europe.

This contract strengthens our position as a trusted supplier of secure and standardized command and control solutions to the defense sector.” — Espen Gylvik | Cyviz CEO

OSLO, NORWAY, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyviz AS, a global provider of collaboration technology and platforms, has been awarded a contract worth NOK 16 million to deliver and upgrade a mission-critical Command & Control environment for a defense-related organization in Central Europe.The project includes technology solutions for a complete AV-based command and control room , the upgrade of an existing installation, and the deployment of a dedicated multi-classified video conferencing (VC) room.“This contract strengthens our position as a trusted supplier of secure and standardized command and control solutions to the defense sector,” says Espen Gylvik, Cyviz CEO. “It highlights our ability to deliver future-ready, modular platforms for highly secure and mission-critical operations.”Meeting NATO and TEMPEST StandardsThe solution includes:• A fully TEMPEST-certifiable setup, including TEMPEST B compliance overall and TEMPEST A for the projection system• A multi-class KVM system ensuring secure signal routing across classified domains• Three rooms featuring Cyviz projectors in a fully blended configuration• A standalone VC room designed for secure operation within a multi-classified environment• Cyviz Easy Controller for consistent and intuitive user experience across all roomsThe project will be delivered in close collaboration with another integration partner, continuing a long-standing collaboration in Europe.Strategic Growth in European DefenseThis contract marks another key milestone in Cyviz’ strategic growth in the European defense sector.The solution is aligned with strict NATO requirements, including EAL4+ and TEMPEST standards, and is built for resilient 24/7 operations.Cyviz has delivered more than 1,500 control rooms and visualization systems worldwide, including to government and defense customers across Europe, North America and the Middle-East.

