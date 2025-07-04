Cyviz and Neat Partner to Deliver Smarter Collaboration

James Counter Smith, Cyviz International Sales Channel and Scott Taylor, Pulse & Platform Services Sales Specialist, UKI at Neat

Cyviz, a global leader in collaboration tech, forms a strategic alliance with Neat, pioneers in simple video collaboration devices.

OSLO, NORWAY, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new collaboration will integrate Cyviz’ Software Management Platform with Neat Pulse, Neat’s Solution and Device management platform, to deliver a comprehensive, seamless solution for enterprise video collaboration.Neat’s award-winning portfolio of video devices, renowned for their superior audio and video quality, is designed to enhance Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet meeting spaces across various environments.By integrating Cyviz’ software management tools, businesses will gain a unified solution for deploying, monitoring, and managing video collaboration devices across global enterprise environments, simplifying AV operations and improving reliability across global workspaces."We are thrilled to partner with Neat, whose advanced video collaboration devices will complement the capabilities of Cyviz’ Management & Monitoring Software Platform," says James Counter Smith, International Sales Channel at Cyviz. "Together, we’re enabling businesses to deliver smarter, more intuitive collaboration experiences, empowering colleagues to seamlessly connect, no matter where they are."Neat' devices, including their flagship Neat Bar and Neat Frame, are engineered to provide users with the best possible meeting experiences by removing barriers between in-office and remote devices.Their Neat Pulse platform provides a centralised control of devices, extended support and warranty services, and integrations with leading business tools.Through this partnership, Cyviz and Neat are addressing the growing need for smarter, more integrated solutions for dynamic and hybrid workforces. The combined offering will ensure that businesses can effectively manage their collaboration environments, enhance user experience and scale their collaboration workspaces with confidence.“At Neat, we’re passionate about making video collaboration effortless and inclusive. Partnering with Cyviz allows us to bring even greater value to enterprise customers by combining our intuitive, high-performance devices with Cyviz’ powerful management platform and now, with Neat Pulse and API integration, we’re enabling even deeper visibility and control across the meeting space,” said Scott Taylor, Pulse & Platform Services Sales Specialist, UKI at Neat.“Together, we’re helping organisations simplify deployment, streamline operations, and create more natural meeting experiences.”Both companies are committed to delivering solutions that simplify technology deployment, enhance the user experience, and provide scalable, enterprise-grade solutions for the modern workforce.About CyvizCyviz is a global technology provider for comprehensive conference and control rooms as well as command and experience centers. Since 1998, we have created next level collaboration spaces, assuring inclusive meeting experiences for in person and remote attendance.Cyviz serves global enterprises and governments with the highest requirements for usability, security, decision making and quality. The cross-platform experience Cyviz delivers to manage and control systems and resources across the enterprise, makes Cyviz the preferred choice for customers with complex needs.About NeatNeat brings people together with beautifully simple, versatile video devices and experiences. Neat's pioneering portfolio addresses the needs of today's workplace and natively supports Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and a range of compelling business apps. Our Neat Pulse service gives you complete control of your device deployment, premium support care and extended warranty coverage. Neat is based in Oslo with a passionate team around the globe. Explore more at neat.no.

