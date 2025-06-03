LodgIQ Sponsors the HSMAI Commercial Strategy Week 2025, Co-located with HITEC in Indianapolis

Hospitality revenue technology provider LodgIQ, a pioneer of commercial strategy, brings data-driven leadership to support HSMAI’s ongoing education mission.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LodgIQ , a leading provider of AI-powered revenue management technology for hotels, has announced its sponsorship of the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Commercial Strategy Week 2025. This sponsorship reflects LodgIQ’s ongoing support for advancing revenue management towards commercial strategy and underscores its role as a trusted technology partner for hospitality revenue leaders.Held June 16-18, 2025, in Indianapolis and co-located with HITEC, HSMAI’s Commercial Strategy events serve as a focused gathering point for commercial executives in sales, marketing, and revenue optimization. LodgIQ’s sponsorship supports HSMAI's mission to elevate the practice of hospitality revenue management through education, certification, and industry collaboration.“HSMAI continues to raise the bar for commercial strategy in our industry, and we’re proud to stand behind that mission,” said Vincent Ramelli, CEO of LodgIQ. “Their conferences offer an essential platform for revenue, marketing, and commercial leaders to deepen their expertise, share best practices, and engage in high-value networking.”LodgIQ’s revenue optimization platform leverages advanced machine learning to provide dynamic, real-time pricing recommendations tailored to each hotel’s market conditions, competitive set, and booking patterns. Its intuitive design and automated workflows allow revenue managers to streamline their day-to-day processes and focus on strategic decision-making.“The industry’s most forward-thinking technology conversations will happen in Indianapolis this June, and our presence there, through our support of HSMAI, is a commitment to innovation and education,” added Ramelli. “We’re not just providing a tool; we’re building a way to elevate revenue management into commercial strategy.”During this 2025 edition of the HSMAI Commercial Strategy Week , the LodgIQ expert team stands ready to welcome the many attendees who want to learn more about the latest advancements in hotel revenue intelligence and explore partnership opportunities.About LodgIQ™LodgIQ™ is a leading AI-enabled revenue management platform for the hospitality industry, transforming data integration and decision-making for hotel commercial teams. Our platform consolidates Revenue, Sales, and Marketing data, providing insights into market trends and consumer behaviors for strategic, data-driven decisions. LodgIQ offers a real-time, comprehensive view of key metrics, enhancing room rate adjustments, marketing campaigns, and sales strategies. Committed to optimizing operations and maximizing revenue, LodgIQ is the essential tool for unified commercial strategies in hospitality. Currently working with over 550 hotels, LodgIQ’s products combine sophisticated machine learning with an intuitive and powerful user interface, delivering advanced recommendations and actionable analytics. LodgIQ is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in New York City, and Bangalore. For more information visit https://lodgiq.com/

