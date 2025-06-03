Renewable Energy Leader Adani Green Energy leverages Autodesk Platform Services to Fast-Track Engineering Outcomes

Solar Park Design Automation solution by CCTech

AGEL partnered with CCTech to implement Autodesk Platform Services to transform engineering processes at the world’s largest solar park, driving rapid progress.

PUNE, MAHARASTA, IRAN, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy company, has cemented its market leadership by implementing a solar park design automation solution developed using industry-leading SDKs & APIs of Autodesk Platform Services to accelerate progress at Khavda and other project sites. This milestone marks a quantum leap for AGEL, advancing their sustainable commitment to deliver 50 GW of clean, affordable, and reliable power by 2030. With this new innovative approach, the company has bid farewell to traditional design processes, replacing them with a digital approach that promises enhanced efficiency and productivity.Implementing a solar park design automation solution marks a strategic milestone for AGEL. It has modernized their design process and significantly streamlined project execution. Partnering with Centre for Computational Technologies ( CCTech ), a leading global engineering technology solutions provider and the top system integration partner of Autodesk, AGEL leveraged CCTech's extensive expertise in Autodesk Platform Services, like AEC Data Models, Design Automation APIs, Revit SDKs, Civil3D SDKs & AutoCAD SDKs, engineering platform development, CRM & ERP integration, and industry experience to create an advanced configurator system.The solution has successfully automated the generation of construction drawings for civil, mechanical, & electrical verticals for solar parks, streamlining the design process and enhancing efficiency. The configurator was developed in record time, leveraging the vast functionalities provided by Civil 3D SDK, AutoCAD SDK, and Google Earth/Maps APIs. With this, CCTech has automated important tasks like 3D terrain analysis, area grading, solar MMS table layout, pile placement, cable hanger routing, real-time geo-tagging, annotations, dimension placement, and drawing sheet generation for the company. This integrated digital workflow has simplified AGEL's complex design tasks, minimized errors, and improved coordination between design and construction teams, ensuring a smoother transition from design to the construction phase."Our collaboration with CCTech has truly reshaped our approach to solar design," said Mr. Nilesh Patel, Associate Vice President – Engineering, AGEL; "We now have a solution that delivers the accuracy and precision we need while dramatically speeding up our processes. Engineering construction drawings and drawings related to Bill of Quantities (BoQs) that once took weeks are now released within a timeframe of a few hours to a couple of days. Our engineering team is now finally freed from putting endless hours into tedious Civil3D, AutoCAD, & Google Earth operations and can now focus on optimizing design layouts. CCTech’s expertise and dedication have been crucial in making our automation journey at AGEL both smooth and effective. This project has been a cornerstone in achieving AGEL’s clean energy vision.”Expressing his pleasure on the occasion, Sandip Jadhav, CEO at CCTech, said, "At CCTech, we’re always pushing the boundaries of engineering software automation by leveraging vast capabilities of Autodesk Platform Services and our deep industry insights. It’s been a pleasure working with AGEL—a company that truly shares our passion for tech-driven process improvement. I must give credit to our team; they delivered multiple critical features in record time to meet AGEL’s ambitious goal. Our technical expertise, agile approach, and enterprise intelligence have set a new benchmark in renewable energy design across the globe. And we’re just getting started—we’ve already started a new initiative using digital twin technology based on GIS, APS Viewer, & its cloud APIs for construction management at AGEL. I can’t wait to see the impact it’ll have on renewable energy."About Autodesk Platform ServicesAutodesk Platform Services (APS) is a cloud-based developer platform that enables seamless integration, automation, and extension of Autodesk products. It empowers developers and enterprises to build custom workflows, applications, and digital experiences using design and engineering data. With robust APIs and cloud services, APS supports innovation across AEC, manufacturing, and media industries.About CCTechCCTech is a global technology consultancy organization specializing in engineering software solutions, digital transformation, and automation for the AEC, manufacturing, oil & gas, and renewable energy sectors. The company is committed to democratizing BIM, CAD, CAM, and CFD technologies by reducing complexity through AI-driven automation, thereby meeting the unique needs of its customers. Bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and industry challenges, CCTech collaborates closely with Autodesk teams in the development of AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Infraworks, Fusion, ACC, and more, while partnering with enterprises to address their critical engineering challenges. In addition to providing comprehensive services in custom software development, cloud integration, and AI-powered analytics, CCTech offers innovative product solutions such as simulationHub Web Services (SWS) Platform—a fully managed, intelligent platform that empowers organizations of all sizes to execute sophisticated CFD calculations efficiently, helping them navigate complexity and accelerate time-to-market for sustainable growth.About Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL)Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is India’s largest renewable energy company, committed to powering a sustainable future through clean and affordable energy solutions. With a robust portfolio of solar, wind, and hybrid projects, AGEL is driving the transformation of India’s energy landscape while significantly reducing carbon emissions. Focused on innovation, AGEL leverages cutting-edge technologies and digital solutions to enhance project execution and operational efficiency. By continuously expanding its capacity and embracing industry best practices, AGEL is dedicated to delivering reliable energy to millions of homes and businesses, setting new benchmarks for renewable energy across the globe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.