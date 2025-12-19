CCTech Announces Strategic Expansion with New Unit in Ahmedabad

CCTech Logo

Digital transformation leader CCTech has launched a new business unit in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, marking a key milestone in its ambitious national expansion plan.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centre for Computational Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (CCTech), a leading provider of Digital Transformation solutions, has announced the launch of its new business unit in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This strategic move strengthens the company's commitment to the vibrant western Indian market and marks a key milestone in its ambitious national expansion plan.The Ahmedabad office will serve as a dedicated hub to cater specifically to the growing technological and digital needs of businesses across Gujarat. The city's selection as the host for the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG) and its ambitious bid for the 2036 Olympics drive massive demand for smart infrastructure, digitization, and Digital Twin technology for urban development.CCTech, with its expertise in Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations (AECO), Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Digital Factory, PLM, and Digital Twins is the ideal partner to deliver the large-scale technology transformation projects. CCTech actively leverages the power of GIS and geospatial data alongside BIM to drive the GeoBIM initiative. This integration is the critical foundation for a fully operational Digital Twin to manage these urban assets. Currently, the organization focuses on AECO, manufacturing, infrastructure, and oil and gas verticals.Expanding into Ahmedabad is a strategic move that acknowledges the city’s emergence as a premier tech hub,” said Sandip Jadhav, CEO & Director at CCTech. “We see it not as just an opportunity, but a confluence of critical factors: a robust talent pool fuelled by premier institutions; strong government support via progressive IT/ITeS policies; and world-class infrastructure like GIFT City and the 'Million Minds' Tech City. Our new dedicated unit ensures we are closer to our clients, enabling us to deliver immediate, customized support and solutions that are essential for their digital transformation journeys,” he added.This expansion also complements CCTech’s existing engagement with strategic customers. Sharing his thoughts on this development, Mr. Kiran Nair, CDO, Adani Green Energy Limited, said, “The presence of CCTech right here in Ahmedabad is great for our collaborative projects. As we continue to scale ouroperations and push the tech boundaries, having our technology partner close by ensures co-creation opportunities, faster delivery, tighter integration, and quicker response times.”Adding to the strategic vision, Mr. Atul Raj Bihani, General Manager at Adani Group, said, “From a strategic perspective, having CCTech’s specialized team established in Ahmedabad is great. Large-scale digital transformation demands immediate access to highly specialized knowledge and dedicated resources. This new office will lead to great collaboration, saving critical time in development cycles and ensuring superior, accelerated project delivery across our group’s high-priority digital initiatives.”The new office will house a highly skilled team focused on business development, project execution, and client support, ensuring a seamless and high-quality experience for CCTech’s clients in the region. The move is expected to generate new job opportunities and enhance the local tech talent pool.About CCTech:CCTech is a global technology consultancy organization specializing in engineering software solutions, digital transformation, and automation for the Architecture Engineering Construction and Operations (AECO), manufacturing, oil & gas, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. The company is committed to democratizing technologies by reducing complexity through AI-driven automation, thereby meeting the unique needs of its customers.In addition to providing comprehensive services in custom software development, cloud integration, and AI-powered analytics, CCTech through its product platform simulationHub offers multiple SAAS products like Autonomous Valve CFD, Autonomous HVAC CFD and Building AI.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.