CCTech announces the launch of Buildings AI, a cloud-based building energy modeling platform powered by AI & EnergyPlus

simulationHub announces the launch of Buildings AI, a next-generation, cloud-based building energy modeling software powered by AI and EnergyPlus

With Buildings AI, we’re delivering high-quality simulations with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence - without the hurdles of complex, technically specialized setups.” — Rohit Chavan, Business Head, SimulationHub

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- simulationHub today announced the first commercial release of Buildings AI , its advanced cloud-based building energy modeling software designed to revolutionize how architects, engineers, HVAC, and sustainability consultants conduct building performance simulations.Built on the industry standard EnergyPlus engine and enhanced with AI-driven automation, Buildings AI simplifies complex building energy modeling workflows into fast, accurate, and actionable insights. As a 100% browser-based platform, it requires no local installation or heavy computational resources, enabling seamless access anywhere, anytime.“Traditional building energy modeling is slow, complex, and often demands specialist intervention,” said Rohit Chavan, Business Head of simulationHub. “With Buildings AI, we’re delivering high-quality simulations with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence—without the hurdles of complex, technically specialized setup”.Before its commercial debut, Buildings AI underwent a successful early access program with select architects, HVAC consultants, and sustainability firms across the globe. These early adopters studied the platform with respect to real-world projects, offering valuable feedback that helped refine automation workflows, enhance reporting, and streamline onboarding. This collaborative development not only accelerated adoption but also affirmed the software’s real-world efficacy in sustainable building design.Building on a legacy of innovative smart simulation solutions:simulationHub brings a proven track record of intelligent, cloud-based application development to Buildings AI. Notably, Autonomous HVAC CFD (AHC), the industry’s first AI-powered, end-to-end CFD tool for HVAC design, and Autonomous Valve CFD (AVC), a cloud-native CFD app that delivers control valve Cv and Kv performance curves in minutes. These smart, autonomous CFD tools have branded simulationHub as a design-centric, highly efficient simulation platform, and Buildings AI continues that same trajectory.Key Features of Buildings AI:• AI-powered model setup for rapid onboarding• Fully browser-based access - no installation required• Cloud scalability for complex and large-scale building models• Automated compliance checks for global energy standards• Detailed heating and cooling load analysis, HVAC design reporting and building energy modeling powered by industry proven EnergyPlus engine• Four time-saving tracks to import BIM data – AutoCAD Architecture, PDF, Autodesk Revit and manual tracing• Unique PDF2BIM workflow• Enterprise-ready customization — available as an enterprise-labeled solution tailored for organizations needing large-scale or specialized energy modelingThrough advanced technologies like AEC Data model and other Autodesk API integration, Buildings AI empowers design teams to unify BIM, visual building representation, large construction datasets, and energy modeling, thus delivering smarter, sustainable buildings faster than many available alternatives. With its official commercial release, Buildings AI is now available worldwide via value-for-money subscription plans. simulationHub also offers bespoke customization and enterprise-labeled deployments, enabling enterprises to embed the platform seamlessly into their internal workflows and deliver energy-efficient and net-zero-ready buildings at scale.For more details, visit https://www.simulationhub.com/buildings-ai About simulationHubsimulationHub is a leader in cloud-based engineering simulation solutions. With a mission to democratize simulation technology, the company develops AI-driven, browser-accessible platforms to empower engineers, designers, and decision-makers to deliver smarter, more sustainable designs.Media Contact:

