Officially Licensed Volkswagen Bus Tissue Case “Tokyo Edition” Now Available from CAMSHOP.JP
HAKUSAN, ISHIKAWA PREF, JAPAN, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faith Co., Ltd., the company behind the popular “vehicle-themed” lifestyle brand CAMSHOP.JP, has released a new product: the VW Bus Tissue Case + Cup Holder, Tokyo Edition.
This officially licensed Volkswagen Type 1 Bus-shaped tissue case features authentic details and a playful twist, making it a perfect item for interior decoration, daily use, or as a Tokyo-themed souvenir.
Product Page: https://camshop.jp/?mode=f92
Iconic Design Meets Everyday Utility
Designed to resemble a Volkswagen Type 1 (T1) microbus, this functional tissue case delivers both charm and practicality.
The Tokyo Edition features an exclusive color and design motif inspired by the vibrant culture of Japan’s capital city.
Compatible with most soft-pack tissue refills
Working wheels and detailed exterior – just like a large model car
Includes a removable cup holder that can also be used as a pen stand or smartphone holder
Whether you place it in a car, office, or home, it adds a unique and cheerful accent to any space.
Perfect for Souvenirs, Gifts, or Personal Use
This product is especially popular as a gift or Japan-themed souvenir.
Its compact size and well-built form make it suitable for all ages, whether you're a Volkswagen fan, stationery lover, or design enthusiast.
Product Specifications
Product Name: VW Bus Tissue Case + Cup Holder – Tokyo Edition
Dimensions (Approx.):
Main Unit: 266mm × 113mm × 119mm
Package: 290mm × 130mm × 135mm
Weight (Approx.):
Main Unit: 350g
With Package: 550g
Material: ABS resin
Country of Manufacture: China
License: Official Volkswagen Licensed Product
About CAMSHOP.JP
CAMSHOP.JP is a Japanese brand specializing in fun and functional "vehicle-themed" goods, operated by Faith Co., Ltd.
The brand offers a wide range of officially licensed products inspired by beloved automobiles, blending nostalgia with daily utility.
Company Information
Company Name: Faith Co., Ltd.
Address: 2-38 Kita-Yasuda Nishi, Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan
Phone: +81-76-287-6593
Email: 27@faith-jp.com
Business Hours: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM JST (Closed on weekends and holidays)
Legal Disclaimer:
